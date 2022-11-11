How to easily fix DXGI adapter error in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 isn't without its problems on PC. Despite being brilliantly optimized, the game is riddled with bugs and glitches. Nvidia users, in particular, faced several driver-related issues during the launch week. One of the most common issues that fans have reported is the DXGI adapter error.

Nvidia owners have previously reported instability problems with driver version 526.47. However, Modern Warfare 2's PC developers, Beenox, offered a quick workaround that included reverting the drivers to a previous version. While many of the concerns have been fixed, new ones have emerged that require attention.

This article takes a closer look into the process of fixing the DXGI adapter error in Modern Warfare 2.

Verifying/repairing and other ways one can fix the DXGI adapter error in Modern Warfare 2

Please perform a clean driver install Reboot your PC 🖥️ Scan & Repair ( If you're experiencing DXGI adapter errors:Please perform a clean driver installReboot your PC 🖥️Scan & Repair ( @battlenet ) or Verify Files ( @Steam ). If you're experiencing DXGI adapter errors:Please perform a clean driver install ➡️ Reboot your PC 🖥️ ➡️ Scan & Repair (@battlenet) or Verify Files (@Steam).

The DXGI adapter error in Modern Warfare 2 occurs mostly due to driver conflict. Players often encounter a crash that is followed by a message that reads:

"No supported DXGI adapters were found."

While it might seem like a hardware-related problem, the issue actually stems from incompatible software. Hence, fixing the problem is quite easy.

1) Update to the latest drivers

Beenox has worked closely with Nvidia to bring fans Game Ready drivers for MW2. Most of the time, updating the drivers will fix the DXGI adapter error while also delivering a better and smoother gaming experience.

Previous instability issues, such as flickers and FPS drops, have also been resolved by updating to Nvidia Driver version 526.86.

2) Verifying and repairing files

Players must ensure that all their game files are updated and that they aren't missing any files. It isn't uncommon to see game files get corrupted due to bad update procedures.

Hence, it is highly recommended to verify or repair one's files. MW2 is available for two different clients on PC - Battle.net and Steam. Here's how you can verify your files in both cases:

Battle.net

1) Launch your Battle.net client.

2) Navigate to your Modern Warfare 2 tab and select the cog wheel near the 'Play' button.

3) This will display a drop-down menu. Find 'Scan and Repair' from this menu and click on 'Begin Scan.'

This will run a thorough scan of your MW2 files. If any file(s) are corrupted, the client will automatically download them.

Steam

1) Right-click on the game from your 'Library.'

2) This will open up a drop-down menu. Scroll down to 'Properties.' Click on it.

3) A window will pop up. Navigate to the 'Local files' section from the options listed on the left side of this window.

4) Select 'Verify integrity of game files.'

Once the process is completed, all your files will be verified thoroughly, and damaged and/or missing files will be reacquired.

This is all there is to know about fixing the DXGI adapter error in MW2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone 2 Season One, along with the DMZ mode, will be launching this November 16, 2022. The game will be released for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

