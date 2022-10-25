Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for the RTX 3060 Ti

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Early Access campaign is finally underway. Given the conclusion of beta testing on September 26, fans who pre-ordered the title are eagerly waiting for the campaign to drop. It features numerous graphical upgrades over its predecessor, new audio technologies, advanced AI, and more.
The RTX 3060 Ti is a mid-range GPU from Nvidia. It is an impressive card for gaming at 1080p and 1440p and can run almost all titles in the maximum settings while outputting decent frame rates. However, Modern Warfare 2 is a next-generation title and demands much more of the user's hardware.
This article will dive into the optimal Modern Warfare 2 settings for the RTX 3060 Ti, providing users with stunning visuals and the fastest framerates possible.
Modern Warfare 2's graphics are amplified by the RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti was launched back in December 2020. Starting at $399, the GPU is a fantastic value-for-money card. It’s been almost two years since the mid-range card came out.
Modern Warfare 2 allows its users to tweak numerous settings absent in the beta. It is unclear if these settings will also be available in the multiplayer mode. Here are the best settings for Call of Duty's latest installment:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: RTX 3060 Ti
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p or 1440p at most)
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: Low
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: High
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: High
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: Low
- Water Caustics: On
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: High
- Screen Space Shadows: Low
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: High
- Cashe Sun Shadows: On
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Static Objects (GTAO)
- GTAO Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Weather Grid Volumes: On
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: High
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 100
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100
These settings will ensure gamers enjoy the title on their PC with decent framerates while not compromising on the visuals. However, it is essential to note that these tweaks are merely a starting point. Players can adjust these settings to their heart's content to achieve the desired results.
What are Modern Warfare 2's PC system requirements?
Modern Warfare 2 seems very well-optimized for PC, and even older hardware handles the game like a charm. Here are the system requirements for the title:
Minimum requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 - 64 bit (with the latest updates)
- CPU: Intel Core i3 6100/ Core i5 2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- Video memory: 2 GB
- RAM: 8 GB
- Storage Space: 72 GB
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
Recommended requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 - 64 bit (with the latest updates)
- CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K/ Core i7 4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1800X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
- Video memory: 4 GB
- RAM: 12 GB
- Storage Space: 72 GB
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
Recommended Graphics drivers: Nvidia 516.59, AMD 22.9.1
Call of Duty titles is known for their action-packed sequences and brilliant narrative. Modern Warfare 2 carries this legacy forward with a dark and gritty campaign. The RTX 3060 Ti handles this next-generation title quite well. It can even run the game at Extreme settings with a locked 60 FPS experience at 1080p.
Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.