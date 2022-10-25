Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for the RTX 3060 Ti

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Early Access campaign is finally underway. Given the conclusion of beta testing on September 26, fans who pre-ordered the title are eagerly waiting for the campaign to drop. It features numerous graphical upgrades over its predecessor, new audio technologies, advanced AI, and more.

The RTX 3060 Ti is a mid-range GPU from Nvidia. It is an impressive card for gaming at 1080p and 1440p and can run almost all titles in the maximum settings while outputting decent frame rates. However, Modern Warfare 2 is a next-generation title and demands much more of the user's hardware.

This article will dive into the optimal Modern Warfare 2 settings for the RTX 3060 Ti, providing users with stunning visuals and the fastest framerates possible.

Modern Warfare 2's graphics are amplified by the RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti was launched back in December 2020. Starting at $399, the GPU is a fantastic value-for-money card. It’s been almost two years since the mid-range card came out.

Modern Warfare 2 allows its users to tweak numerous settings absent in the beta. It is unclear if these settings will also be available in the multiplayer mode. Here are the best settings for Call of Duty's latest installment:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: RTX 3060 Ti

RTX 3060 Ti Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p or 1440p at most)

Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p or 1440p at most) Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality

High Quality Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: High

High Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: High

High Distant Level of Detail: Low

Low Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Short Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: High

High Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: High

High Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain Memory: Max

Max On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)

Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection) Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred Physics Quality: Low

Low Water Caustics: On

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: High

High Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Cache Spot Shadows: On

On Spot Cache: High

High Cashe Sun Shadows: On

On Particle Lighting: Normal

Normal Ambient Occlusion: Static Objects (GTAO)

Static Objects (GTAO) GTAO Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Normal Weather Grid Volumes: On

On Weather Grid Volumes Quality: High

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)

90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Wide 1st Person Camera Movement: 100

100 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

These settings will ensure gamers enjoy the title on their PC with decent framerates while not compromising on the visuals. However, it is essential to note that these tweaks are merely a starting point. Players can adjust these settings to their heart's content to achieve the desired results.

What are Modern Warfare 2's PC system requirements?

MW2 requirements (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 2 seems very well-optimized for PC, and even older hardware handles the game like a charm. Here are the system requirements for the title:

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 - 64 bit (with the latest updates)

CPU: Intel Core i3 6100/ Core i5 2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Video memory: 2 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Storage Space: 72 GB

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 10 - 64 bit (with the latest updates)

CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K/ Core i7 4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1800X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Video memory: 4 GB

RAM: 12 GB

Storage Space: 72 GB

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended Graphics drivers: Nvidia 516.59, AMD 22.9.1

Call of Duty titles is known for their action-packed sequences and brilliant narrative. Modern Warfare 2 carries this legacy forward with a dark and gritty campaign. The RTX 3060 Ti handles this next-generation title quite well. It can even run the game at Extreme settings with a locked 60 FPS experience at 1080p.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

