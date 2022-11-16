How to unlock Modern Warfare 2 Victus XMR from the Battle Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1 is just around the corner with promising content. As revealed in Season 1's road map, the upcoming season will see many new additions and changes. Apart from new modes, maps, and Operators, the game will also be receiving four new weapons. One of the weapons that has the community intrigued is the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle.

Although the sniper rifle was present in Modern Warfare 2's campaign, it never made it to the game's multiplayer mode, which left fans upset and wondering when it would be added. Fortunately, the Season 1 road map revealed that the sniper rifle would be arriving in the game's multiplayer modes alongside Warzone 2.

This article takes a closer look into the process of unlocking the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Acquiring the Victus XMR in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1

Season 1 will be introducing three other weapons besides the Victus XMR. They are:

BAS-P SMG (Bruen Ops Platform)

Chimera Assault Rifle (Bruen Ops Platform)

M13B Assault Rifle (Bruen Ops Platform)

Despite all of these weapons coming into the game, the Victus XMR has fans excited as it is the only new sniper rifle in Season 1 and was also previously seen in the Campaign mode.

Previously, the official Call of Duty blog stated that the weapon will be available at the Season 1 launch and can be obtained for free. However, the developers didn't go into further detail. There was no explanation for the process of unlocking it or the tier at which players can expect to unlock the gun.

A recent post describing how the new Battle Pass system works revealed the level at which this Sniper Rifle will be accessible as well as how to get there. To acquire the Victus XMR in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, users will have to complete the Sector A7 of the brand new Battle Pass.

The new Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Battle Pass system showing all Sectors (Image via Activision)

To complete Sector A7, players will have to first earn Battle Tokens by playing the game. By using these Battle Tokens, they will have to unlock all four non-HVT items in Sector A7. Once the four items are unlocked, they can unlock the Victus XMR with the help of Battle Tokens. It will be available as a free item, meaning fans won't have to pay a single buck to claim this Sniper Rifle.

The Victus XMR is described as a bolt-action Sniper Rifle meant for eliminating long-distance targets. It boasts high bullet velocity and enables players to lead their shots less when shooting at targets located far away.

This is all you need to know about unlocking the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle from the Battle Pass in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Considering that the roster of Sniper Rifles within the title is fairly limited, fans are now eagerly waiting to get their hands on the Victus XMR.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, will be launching on November 16 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

