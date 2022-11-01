Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass: Start time, price, cross-game progression, and more

With the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer now live following the official release of the shooter, franchise fans are curious to know when the first Battle Pass will be made live.

Fortunately, the community will not have to wait too long as Activision has announced that the very first Battle Pass of the shooter will be going live with the release of Warzone 2, on November 16.

This will be a completely new type of pass that players will be able to enjoy with the new franchise, as the developers are wiping the slate clean. The previous Battle Pass shared progression between Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, and Warzone, and now with Modern Warfare 2, a new system will be put in place.

The shooter’s multiplayer has had a fairly positive reception from the Call of Duty community, even though the title has been marred by gameplay issues, errors, and system crashes. Hence, it will be quite interesting to see what rewards Activision will have for players with the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass.

How much will the Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass cost?

As mentioned, the Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass will go live with the first season of the game along with the release of the highly-anticipated Warzone 2 on November 16. The pass is expected to contain a range of cosmetic loot and content from Operator skins, weapon skins, and XP bonuses.

While there will be a fair number of rewards that you will be able to unlock for free in the Battle Pass by simply completing missions, gaining XP, and unlocking various tiers and levels. Some of the more premium content, however, will be locked behind a paywall.

Now, to be able to get your hands on the premium features, you will be required to purchase the Modern Warfare 2 battle pass which will once again go for 1000 COD points. When translated into real life currency, this value can be roughly estimated to be around $10/£10.

Players who have purchased the Vault Edition of the game will already have the Season 1 Battle Pass and will also be able to skip 50 tiers of unlockable content. This will allow them to get more unique skins and emblems ahead of those who just have the base game but are still looking to get their hands on the pass.

Cross-game Battle Pass progression system

Additionally, much like with the Battle Pass in the previous franchise entries, you will be able to enjoy cross-game battle pass progression across multiple Call of Duty titles. Hence, your progression on the pass will be tracked through Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and Warzone mobile.

Warzone mobile is pegged for a launch in 2023, and players who want to try the game across all platforms will have their pass progression tracked and transferred through them.

