All Operators list in Modern Warfare 2: How to get Price, Soap, Ghost, and more

After much anticipation, Modern Warfare 2 has officially launched, and it has garnered instant appreciation from both novice and veteran fans of the Call of Duty franchise. The game retains its signature close-combat and fast-paced action while adding innovative and tactical aspects.

A sequel to 2019's iteration, which revitalized the franchise, Modern Warfare 2 continues its narrative setup and delivers a gripping, dark story with new and familiar characters.

As for the multiplayer aspect, Modern Warfare 2 brings back and innovates on the franchise's iconic mechanics, including perks, gunsmiths, weapon progression, and of course, operators,

All Operators in Modern Warfare 2 and how to unlock them

Operators are a recent addition to the Call of Duty franchise, first introduced with Modern Warfare back in 2019. The system carried over for both Blacks Ops Cold War and Vanguard multiplayer, as well as bringing all three titles together in Warzone. With the launch of Modern Warfare 2, the system has returned in all its glory.

Operators are cosmetic-only characters for multiplayer, which players can select and play as. While they don't add any gameplay advantage, it's quite fun taking on the guise of familiar characters, be it Sergeant Woods from the Black Ops series or the Modern Warfare icon, Captain Price.

SPECGRU Operators

The SPECGRU Operator faction consists of thirteen operators, including iconic characters from the campaign, Captain Price, Farah, Ghost, and Soap. Ranger 1 is available by default at the start of the game, while players can unlock the rest of the roster down the line. With that being said, let's take a look at all SPECGRU operators in Modern Warfare 2.

MW2 Operators (image via Activision)

Ranger I - Already available

- Already available Chuy - Finish "Cartel Protection" (Mission Six) in campaign mode.

- Finish "Cartel Protection" (Mission Six) in campaign mode. Gus - Secure five Assists in a single Multiplayer match.

- Secure five Assists in a single Multiplayer match. Zimo - Secure a kill with a secondary weapon.

- Secure a kill with a secondary weapon. Kleo - Secure a kill with Lethal equipment.

- Secure a kill with Lethal equipment. Nova - Finish "Violence and Timing" (Mission 10) in campaign mode.

- Finish "Violence and Timing" (Mission 10) in campaign mode. Price - Purchase Vault Edition.

- Purchase Vault Edition. Farah - Purchase Vault Edition.

- Purchase Vault Edition. Ghost - Purchase Vault Edition.

- Purchase Vault Edition. Soap - Purchase Vault Edition.

- Purchase Vault Edition. Gromsko - Complete 'Low Profile' Co-op mission.

- Complete 'Low Profile' Co-op mission. Reyes - Complete "Prison Break" (Mission 14) in campaign mode.

- Complete "Prison Break" (Mission 14) in campaign mode. Luna - Complete 'Defender: Mt. Zaya' Co-op mission.

KORTAC Operators

KORTAC is the second faction in Modern Warfare 2, and it incorporates an array of new characters in the title. Group I is the default operator, which will be available to all players to start with.

With that being said, let’s take a closer look at all KORTAC operators in the game and how to unlock them.

MW2 Operators (image via Activision)

Group I - Already available

- Already available Fender - Secure two kills with a launcher in a single Multiplayer match.

- Secure two kills with a launcher in a single Multiplayer match. König - Complete a Finishing Move.

- Complete a Finishing Move. Calisto - Accrue five Headshot kills in a single Multiplayer match.

- Accrue five Headshot kills in a single Multiplayer match. Hutch - Complete the 17th mission in campaign mode.

- Complete the 17th mission in campaign mode. Horangi - Accrue five Kingslayer kills in a single Multiplayer match.

- Accrue five Kingslayer kills in a single Multiplayer match. Oni - Pre-order exclusive.

- Pre-order exclusive. Roze - Secure a Point Blank kill.

- Secure a Point Blank kill. Zero - Finish 'Denied Area' Co-op mission.

- Finish 'Denied Area' Co-op mission. Conor - Accrue five Hipfire kills in a single multiplayer match.

- Accrue five Hipfire kills in a single multiplayer match. Aksel - Secure 20 kills in a single Multiplayer match.

- Secure 20 kills in a single Multiplayer match. Stiletto - Secure two Revenge kills in a single Multiplayer match.

Modern Warfare 2 is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Windows PC via Steam and Battle.net. Interested players can jump right in and try the game today.

