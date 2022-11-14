How does the new Battle Pass in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 work? New Battle Token Tier Skips and expected rewards

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 begins its newest chapter with the release of Season 1 on November 16, 2022. Along with the arrival of brand new operators, weapons, maps, and several other features, the first season also introduces players to Warzone 2.0, the highly-anticipated sequel to Activision's massively successful battle royale game.

With the latest season, both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will feature a brand new Battle Pass system unlike any other present in Call of Duty's previous titles. Allowing players to traverse their own path to completion, the newest Battle Pass system is among the many upcoming features arriving with this new era of Call of Duty.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 introduce new Battle Pass System with Season 1

Previous Call of Duty titles, from Modern Warfare (2019) to Vanguard, all shared a similar Battle Pass system that worked in conjunction with Call of Duty Warzone, enabling players to level up 'tiers' to unlock weapons, cosmetics, and other exclusive rewards, which were available for use in both the games.

While the old Battle Pass gives players a sense of progression, allowing them to grind for higher tier rewards as well as keep them rewarded at every step of the game when upgraded to the Premium Battle Pass, this linear system has become somewhat outdated and does not provide players the liberty to choose their rewards or control the pace of their progression.

Starting Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, the latest Call of Duty titles are introducing a new Battle Pass, which unlike the previous system has its rewards available on a multi-Sector map. This new pass allows players to redeem their rewards using 'Battle Token Tier Skip', similar to an in-game currency.

The two upcoming free weapons in the Season 1 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

Each map in the Battle Pass will feature 20 Sectors, each of which will contain five in-game rewards themed after the current season. Players can spend their well-earned tokens to either unlock adjacent Sectors or redeem rewards that are present in an already unlocked Sector.

Through the new Battle Token Tier Skip feature, players are given the liberty to finish the Battle Pass at their own pace, allowing them to either unlock a reward immediately after earning a token or save the tokens to unlock the rewards of a particular Sector all at the same time.

Players will be able to unlock a wide range of in-game items, from functional weapons and majestic weapon blueprints to legendary Operator skins, as the new Battle Pass caters to every player's needs. That being said, here are the two confirmed weapons that can be unlocked through the Battle Pass for absolutely free:

Victus XMR Sniper Rifle

The new Victus XMR sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Part of the Imperatorium Platform, the official description of this powerful new sniper rifle states:

Hard hitting, bolt action sniper rifle with .50 cal BMG ammunition. Its tungsten sabot tipped bullets are fast and powerful, but require precise shots over long distances.

BAS-P SMG

The new BAS-P SMG in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Part of the Bruen Ops weapon platform, the official description of this compact but deadly sub-machine gun is as follows:

An aggressive fire rate and modular frame make the BAS-P perfect for the discerning operator who wants to customize their submachine gun. Subsonic ammo hides kill skulls from the enemy team.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).

