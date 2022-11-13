What is Modern Warfare 2 FC events? Football operators, CODBall, and more

CODBall is among the much-awaited content that will be part of Modern Warfare 2 to celebrate the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. Despite the game being very different from a title like FIFA 23, Activision has made sure not to miss out on this wonderful opportunity.

While not all the details have been divulged yet, Activision has given official hints about what's to come. A few days ago, the developers revealed some important information about what to expect as part of Season 1. As expected, plenty of new content is being lined up for players of the new release.

While much of it is along the expected lines, the football-themed event will surprise a few Modern Warfare 2 players. Moreover, Activision seems to have ensured multi-tiered content that will have game modes, special operators, and more.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has plenty of football-themed content for the first season

Modern Warfare 2's release justified the hype surrounding it, as Activision had made big promises earlier. The first season also coincides with the launch of Warzone 2.0.

With effectively two big releases, the developers had to introduce plenty of content. Activision has taken inspiration from the FIFA World Cup. Titled Modern Warfare FC, the special set of events will have a limited-time game mode. More interestingly, it will introduce three special operators who are all world-class footballers in real life.

Starting on November 21, Modern Warfare 2 players can unlock Brazilian superstar Neymar. This will be followed by the introduction of Paul Pogba on November 25. Finally, Lionel Messi will become available on November 29 for players of both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Based on the information available, all three footballers will have their dedicated bundles. These bundles will likely be acquirable with the help of COD coins and will only be available for a limited time period. Additionally, Activision introduces the three operators as skins in Call of Duty Mobile.

One mode that many players have made inquiries about is the announced CODBall mode. Aside from the name, not much has been revealed thus far regarding the actual content. There have been certain speculations about what could be offered as part of it.

Given the mode's name, the influence of football is almost certain. It could require players to complete different objectives that will stand for goals. It's highly likely that the mode will be team-based and could even have something like 11v11. It is important to note that this is pure speculation, and individuals should wait for official information from Activision.

Aside from the Modern Warfare FC events, plenty of other additions are also lined up. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will get new game modes, some of which haven't been available in the previous releases. Players are excited to learn how the DMZ mode will be implemented in the latest releases.

