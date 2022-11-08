Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 brings Messi, Neymar, and more

Lionel Messi and Neymar might be the biggest attractions of Call of Duty Mobile Season 10, as the latest additions by Activision are sure to ruffle a few feathers. There have been earlier rumors about the superstars appearing in Modern Warfare 2, but the mobile version has become the debut platform for these global icons.

Earlier on November 7, Activision officially revealed that all new content is coming to the game as part of Season 10. The mobile game has come a long way since its launch, as the developers have added plenty of new content over the years. While it has mostly included iconic characters from the franchise, there has also been the emergence of guest characters.

Plenty of new items can be accessed by players with the new season going live. However, Messi, Neymar, and Paul Pogba will certainly be the largest attraction of Call of Duty Mobile Season 10. There has also been clarity about how gamers can obtain these characters and use them on the battlefield.

Messi and Neymar's appearance in Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 has to do with the FIFA World Cup

Many video games are participating in the celebration of the FIFA World Cup, which will start on November 20 in Qatar. Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 and its rewards showcase the frenzy of the global event.

The season brings a new battle pass, and Paul Pogba is guaranteed to all the players who obtain the premium path. His skin will be one of the many items that will be available as rewards. Players will have 50 levels of different items, including blueprints, skins, and more. Many of the new blueprints also heavily influence soccer in their designs.

Obtaining Lionel Messi and Neymar in Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 will be harder. Messi and Neymar will be part of lucky draws, so it could cost players a lot of COD coins to get them in-game. It remains to be seen whether the duo will be part of the same or different draws.

Aside from Messi, Neymar, and Pogba, there are new weapons and blueprints to unlock. A new map will also be made available to players for them to take on each other. The Tokyo Escape Battle Pass will be part of the vault system. It will allow players to obtain additional rewards from the previous pass with coins earned from the current one.

Players have been quite excited since the announcements were made, and it remains to be seen how the football superstars figure in the game. With the soccer fever starting soon, players can take that feeling across the battlefield.

