It's been over a week since the official release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and players have been leveling up their weapons while learning about the title's redesigned weapon progression system introduced by Infinity Ward, which requires them to go through Weapon Platforms to unlock certain guns.

The HCR 56 is a light machine gun in MW2 that has a high damage output, but suffers from unstable recoil and low mobility. This particular weapon is ideal for mid-range gun fights and fits a slower playstyle since it has poor sprint-to-fire speed. Fortunately, if equipped with a combination of the best attachments, it can become a far more versatile weapon.

Best attachments for the HCR 56 and how to unlock them in Modern Warfare 2

The HCR 56 with a gold camo (Image via Activision)

The HCR 56 is based on a real-life gun called the AUG HBAR, a bullpup assault rifle used by the Austrian military. First introduced to the Call of Duty franchise in 2009 with the release of the original Modern Warfare 2, this weapon has now been re-introduced with a name change.

It is part of the Bruen Bullpup weapon platform, which consists of three weapons, and to unlock the HCR 56, players will first need to level up the first weapon in the tree, the STB 556, to level 20. However, to unlock viable attachments for HCR 56, players will need to reach its maximum level, 19. To unlock all the attachments for this gun, players are required to level up various other weapons in Modern Warfare 2.

The best attachments for the HCR 56 in Modern Warfare 2 are:

Receiver: HCR 56

HCR 56 Underbarrel: OP-X9 Foregrip

OP-X9 Foregrip Barrel: 24.4" Bruen S-620

24.4" Bruen S-620 Stock: Bruen MX9 Stock

Bruen MX9 Stock Rear Grip: Stip-50 Grip

Stip-50 Grip Laser: SAKIN Tread-40

First off, the OP-X9 Foregrip underbarrel is of great importance as it improves the gun's hip fire accuracy, hip recoil control, recoil steadiness, and aim walking steadiness. The focus on hip fire is primarily due to the gun's weight, and resorting to hip fire rather than ADS is the best choice.

Next, the 24.4" Bruen S-620 Barrel is required to increase ADS speed and movement speed, as well as improve hip recoil control, both of which provide the player with the best of both worlds and make ADS more viable. The Bruen MX9 Stock will also help with ADS speed, aim walking speed, crouch movement speed, and sprint speed while compensating recoil control slightly.

An important choice for heavier weapons, the Stip-40 Rear Grip is a simple attachment for the HCR 56 to make the recoil more controllable. Lastly, the SAKIN Tread-40 Laser is necessary to further improve ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed, making the gun faster and viable for short-ranged combat.

If you are uncomfortable using the iron sights on the HCR 56, the Cronen Mini Pro Optic attachment is the best option as it provides a clear picture to track an enemy easily. The Stip-40 Rear Grip can be replaced with the optics as doing so will have the lowest performance loss.

