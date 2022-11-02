Infinity Ward will reportedly remake the Modern Warfare 2 UI from scratch after controversial release

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly receive some major overhauls in the game's UI. According to a popular insider's report, Infinity Ward is working on remaking the UI/launcher from scratch and making it more user-friendly.

Since Call of Duty (CoD) Modern Warfare 2's global launch, the game has garnered quite a lot of praise. While the community was eagerly waiting for the game to arrive, they were undoubtedly satisfied with the plethora of content that Call of Duty is offering. However, the thing that fans hated the most is the UI of Modern Warfare 2.

According to the majority of the community, the UI or the launcher creates a lot of confusion and is one of the worst in the franchise's history. Not only does it create confusion while launching modes, but it's also pretty difficult to party up with friends.

A major rebranding is reportedly coming to Modern Warfare 2/Warzone 2.0

As per popular CoD leaker Ralph Valve's exclusive via Whatifgaming, some major reworks on the UI/UX for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are in development. In his conversation with an associate, they mentioned:

“It’s a work in progress, there’s a lot of moving pieces […] updates have been well underway.”

There is also talk of rebranding Call of Duty from its core. Here is a list of things that might come next.

Ralph @RalphsValve Infinity Ward plans to facilitate, and entirely rework, Call of Duty's UI/UX System's;

"A major redesign and rebrand"

“A major redesign and rebrand”



⁃ Launching Call of Duty’s first Subscription Scheme

⁃ Introduce Mobile Application, in Concept

Call of Duty might feature a subscription-based system in the near future, with a mobile application that is still in concept. Furthermore, the store and content discovery section for CoD might receive a major restructuring in the forthcoming days.

Infinity Ward has been working on Modern Warfare 2's development for a very long time. While the developers have promised some major upgrades in every section of Call of Duty, fans are surely frustrated with the recent experience that they are facing with the interface.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Modern Warfare 2 might have one of the worst user interfaces (UI) in gaming history.

This is not an exaggeration.



This is not an exaggeration. Modern Warfare 2 might have one of the worst user interfaces (UI) in gaming history. This is not an exaggeration.

It is no surprise that the User interface plays a pivotal role in creating the first impression. Hence, it doesn't matter if the game provides a top-class experience, if it doesn't match the minimum requirements of giving a satisfying Interface to the community, it becomes difficult to navigate.

As of today, there is no official information from Infinity Ward regarding the change in UI. However, as the community is frustrated with the current experience, they can expect restructure of the system after the Season One content launches or early next year.

With Warzone 2.0 also coming on November 16, fans can hope that the change will come as soon as possible.

