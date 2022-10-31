Now that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally out, players have been grinding to level up their weapons while trying to get the highest Mastery Camos as well. This time around, Infinity Ward has redesigned the way that weapons and attachments are unlocked with the introduction of Weapon Platforms.

The STB 556 is an Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 that is best used with a combination of certain attachments to reduce its recoil and make it more versatile. Although the weapon boasts high damage, it has low mobility and stability, which can be improved upon to the point where its TTK (Time To Kill) is reduced drastically. This article will look at the best loadout for the STB 556.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Best attachments for the STB 556 and how to unlock them in Modern Warfare 2

Interestingly, the STB 556, previously known as the AUG A3 or Bullpup Rifle in Modern Warfare (2019), is also used by the Austrian army today. In Modern Warfare 2 though, players must fulfill certain conditions to unlock it.

The STB 556 will take some time to unlock as players will have to reach Rank 41, which is more than 250,000 XP. With the help of Double XP tokens, this journey can be shortened by a few hours. This is one of the few weapons that can simply be unlocked by reaching a higher rank, a rare instance in Modern Warfare 2.

If players wish to unlock all attachments available for this weapon, the game requires them to achieve a certain level of other guns, unleashing the full potential of this Assault Rifle.

The STB 556 with the Orion camo (Image via Activision)

The best attachments for the STB 556 are:

Receiver: STB 556

Muzzle: Echoline GS-X

Barrel: 18" Bruen Guerilla

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Rear Grip: Stip-40

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

Firstly, the VLK LZR 7MW laser is an attachment with no drawbacks other than the fact that the laser can be seen by enemies while in ADS mode. It increases ADS speed and aiming stability, as well as sprint-to-fire speed, making it one of the most important attachments for the STB 556.

The 18" Bruen Guerilla barrel increases the weapon's bullet velocity, bumping up its damage range that certainly comes in handy when engaging enemies from a distance. It also improves recoil control, but decreases movement speed and ADS speed, which has already been compensated for by attaching the laser.

TSMFTX Albralelie @TSM_Albralelie @hutchinson STB 556 or the 556 scar are probably the most broken guns in gaming history, the STB is an AR that outguns damn near every SMG except maybe the fennec. This is an AR cod for sure lol @hutchinson STB 556 or the 556 scar are probably the most broken guns in gaming history, the STB is an AR that outguns damn near every SMG except maybe the fennec. This is an AR cod for sure lol

Next, the FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel is another attachment with no drawbacks since it only increases idle aiming stability. The Stip-40 rear grip further improves the recoil control, which is necessary for such an unstable weapon. Lastly, the Echoline GS-X muzzle is attached for suppressing sound and smoothening the recoil.

If you prefer attaching an optic rather than using iron sights, the Cronen Mini Pro is ideal for the STB 556 as it features thin bezels that give a clear view of the enemy, making it easy to track them. The muzzle can be removed to make space for this particular attachment.

Poll : 0 votes