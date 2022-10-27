How to unlock Hutch Operator in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign mode was revealed to the community as part of the title's Early Access benefits for all fans who pre-ordered the title. It featured a total of 17 genre-defining missions telling tales of betrayal and revenge.

By completing missions in Modern Warfare 2's campaign mode, players can unlock a variety of rewards that can be used in its Multiplayer and Special Ops modes. These rewards include XP boosts, Calling Cards, Emblems, Weapon Blueprints, Operators, and more.

One of the most intriguing unlocks is the Base Operator: Hutch. He was featured in the title's Multiplayer reveal trailer during the Call of Duty: Next event, showcasing the brand new advanced movement mechanics such as ledge hanging offered in the latest title.

This guide aims to assist gamers in the process of unlocking Operator Hutch in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Everything that fans need to know about unlocking Operator Hutch in Modern Warfare 2

Sniping with the Hutch Operator (Image via Activision)

Operators are playable characters in Modern Warfare 2 who can be equipped by the player for use in multiplayer modes as well as the upcoming Warzone 2.0. These Operators come with different execution styles and appearances to flaunt in-game.

Hutch, also known as Darnell Hutchinson, is an Operator from the KorTac faction in MW2 and Warzone 2.0. He was also available for play during the game's beta testing phase, where fans had plenty of fun taking out enemies using his brutal execution style.

To unlock Hutch, you will have to play through the game's campaign mode until you reach mission 16. Completing the sixteenth mission 'Ghost Team' at any difficulty will unlock the Operator Hutch for use in every game mode that the title offers.

What are all the rewards available in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign?

MW2 Campaign rewards (Image via Activision)

The latest campaign offers a plethora of cosmetic items and XP boosters to flaunt in-game and level up quickly. Rewarding players for completing the game's campaign is a welcome addition. These will be available at any time for players to avail, but fans who pre-ordered the title and enjoyed its Early Access period can unlock all of the following rewards before the game's official release:

Calling Card: “Soap’s Determination”

Emblem: “What’s Done Is Done”

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Chainlinked”

Base Operator: Chuy

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Gaz”

Base Operator: Nova

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Shadow Company Ops”

Base Operator: Reyes

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Base Operator: Hutch

Fans will also receive the Union Guard Weapon Blueprint to complete the entire Campaign in addition to all of these rewards.

Currently, this is all there is to know about unlocking the Hutch Operator. The game's campaign mode will normally take around 8 hours to finish and Hutch should be an early unlock for most fans on Day 1 of the upcoming launch.

Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on October 28 along with its Multiplayer and Special Ops modes for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

