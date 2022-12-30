Best Warzone 2 loadout for MCPR 300 in Season 1 Reloaded

Long-range gunfights play a major part in Warzone 2, just like they had in the previous iteration. The game's map is named Al Mazrah, and it is the largest map to ever feature in a Call of Duty title. Its impressive dimensions, along with the substantial distance between the points of interest, have resulted in plenty of large open areas scattered throughout the map. Because of this, a drastic increase in long-range gunfights has been observed in Activision's latest battle royale title.

When it comes to long-range engagements, LMGs, marksman rifles, and snipers are the go-to choices for players. The MCPR 300 is a long-range weapon that can one-shot its target by firing at their head if they don't possess a three-plate carrier. This article will discuss the sniper rifle's pros and provide its best build in the current patch.

MCPR 300 hits like a runaway truck in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

The MCPR 300 is a precision sniper rifle that is available in Warzone 2. The gun is based on Barrett's MRAD long-range rifle from real life. It falls under the MRBA platform of weapons in the new gunsmith system and is one of its default unlocks.

Like its real-life counterpart, the MCPR 300 is also a bolt action sniper rifle best suited to engaging opponents at long ranges in Al Mazrah. The loadout recommended below makes this weapon sport a fire rate of 43 Rounds per minute and a muzzle velocity of 881m/s.

The gun's high muzzle velocity will ensure that players get a hitscan-like performance and a damage output of 250 points per bullet on headshots, which will eliminate all those who don’t have a three-plate armor vest. For the uninitiated, hitscan weapons hit their targets instantly once the trigger is pulled.

Warzone 2 loadout for MCPR 300 in Season 1 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/Faze Testy)

The MCPR 300 also features the lowest ADS time among all the heavy snipers available in the game. This feature can be further upgraded by using the following attachments:

Barrel - 22" OMX 456

22" OMX 456 Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock - FSS Merc Stock

FSS Merc Stock Rear Grip - Cronen Cheetah Grip

Cronen Cheetah Grip Bolt - Cronen Smooth Bolt

Tuning for the 22" OMX 456 barrel Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Faze Testy)

The 22" OMX 456 barrel offers some additional bullet velocity to this already powerful weapon, making it act almost like a hitscan. Along with that, it also increases the gun's damage range, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy. This attachment can be unlocked by getting the MCPR 300 to level 11.

The FSS OLE-V Laser brings down the gun's ADS time by a significant margin and also increases its sprint-to-fire speed and aiming stability. This attachment can be unlocked by reaching level 10 on EBR 14.

Tuning for FSS Merc Stock Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Faze Testy)

The FSS Merc Grip reduces the ADS time even further. It also improves the crouch movement speed and sprint speed. Although this grip's unlock condition is unclear in the game, according to the Reddit community, it becomes available after max-leveling the MCPR 300 (Level 28/27).

Tuning for the Cronen Cheetah Grip Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Faze Testy)

The Cronen Cheetah Grip will introduce an additional ADS time buff to the sniper rifle. Plus, it will increase the sprint-to-fire speed as well. This attachment can be unlocked by getting the MCPR 300 to level 7.

The Chronen Smooth bolt is the final attachment for this loadout. It will improve the gun's reload time by reducing the re-chambering time. The item will be unlocked when the MCPR 300 reaches level 6.

This here is the best loadout for MCPR 300 in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. The patch is currently live on all platforms of the game.

