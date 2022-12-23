Best Warzone 2 loadout for Signal 50 in Season 1 Reloaded

Warzone 2 players are debating the effectiveness of sniper rifles in the game. While some believe it's crucial to carry a sniper rifle to dominate the vast map of Al Mazrah, others question its worth when taking opponents down with one shot.

For many, sniping in Warzone 2 can seem unrewarding, but this is where Signal 50 comes into the picture. The gun has not only the highest rate of fire, but also the highest damage profile among all the snipers featured in Modern Warfare 2. This makes it easier for players to take opponents down with two shots to the body.

Hence, this article showcases the best and revised loadout for the Signal 50 sniper rifle to dominate in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded.

Take down enemies with two shots of this loadout for Signal 50 in Warzone 2

Revised Loadout and tuning

Signal 50 in Warzone 2 (Image via Modern Warfare 2)

Barrel: 29" TV Kilo-50

29" TV Kilo-50 Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X

SP-X 80 6.6X Stock: FSS Echo Stock

FSS Echo Stock Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

This loadout ensures that the aim-down sight speed is enhanced to the point where one can easily maintain an aggressive playstyle in Warzone 2 while prioritizing damage range.

However, one should change the barrel to Bruen Counter-OPS if they don't follow an aggressive playstyle to extend the sniper rifle's damage range. This will allow them to take down enemies from afar and push their team while at a disadvantage.

Stock tuning in Gunsmith(Image via Modern Warfare 2)

Tuning the barrel to max out recoil steadiness and balancing aim down sight speed with a damage range at "+0.17 in" is sure to yield a balanced result with Signal 50. Furthermore, maxing out aiming idle stability and aiming down sight speed while tuning the FSS Echo Stock is necessary.

The Signal 50 has the fastest rate of fire in its class, which is roughly around 111 RPM. However, this comes with a catch. The base aim down sight and reload speed of Signal 50 are the slowest compared to other game snipers.

Barrel Tuning (Image by Modern Warfare 2)

Furthermore, this affects its overall damage output, which may push players to land two shots at an opponent's body to take them down. However, without decent aim down sight speed, one cannot take advantage of the sniper rifle's high fire rate.

Final thoughts

Tochi ♨️ @TenochRazo This account is a safe space for Signal 50 enjoyers This account is a safe space for Signal 50 enjoyers https://t.co/HiMxFpOSxB

Most players choose meta weapons like assault rifles as their primary weapon, which are effective at every range. However, a smaller band of players love the satisfaction of taking enemies down with sniper shots.

Hence, a gun like Signal 50 has amazing potential on a vast map like Al Mazrah. Hence, players should try this revised loadout and change the optics to their liking if they feel uncomfortable with the one listed here.

Poll : 0 votes