Warzone 2 gunsmith recommendation: Best meta weapon to use in Season 1 Reloaded

The Season 1 Reloaded update of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is live on all platforms, and it has tons of fresh content. From a new rotational map called Building 21 in DMZ to dedicated football World Cup-based events, players have a lot to explore.

The update also comes with bug fixes, which address many of the issues that have been plaguing the game. Moreover, players will be able to get their hands on a new weapon along with operators, skins, and camos.

Additionally, the Season 1 Reloaded update brings new weapon nerfs and buffs, causing some reshuffling in the meta. As a result, many players are wondering which weapon is the most effective in the current version of the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The TAQ-V is the best weapon in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

The TAQ-V battle rifle in Warzone 2 is based on the FN SCAR-H weapon platform in real life. It is currently the best among all the meta picks in Season 1 Reloaded.

As a battle rifle, the TAQ-V is most useful while engaging enemies in mid-range to long-range combat. Using the automatic firing mode, players can send a hail of bullets at their opponents to get a quick elimination.

This weapon boasts a high damage output and a fast time-to-kill (TTK). However, this high damage output comes at the cost of recoil control.

Therefore, players need to kit the TAQ-V with proper attachments to improve its usability in the game.

The Warzone 2 TAQ-V loadout (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The best attachments for the TAQ-V in Warzone 2's Season 1 Reloaded update are as follows:

Muzzle - Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Rear Grip - FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Underbarrel - FSS Ripper 56

FSS Ripper 56 Magazine - 50-Round Drum

Kastovia DX90 tuning for TAQ-V loadout (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Kastovia DX90 is a suppressor-type muzzle attachment that can be unlocked by getting the Kastov-762 to level 2. It improves recoil control and bullet velocity, thereby directly reducing the uncontrollable recoil that plagues the base version of TAQ-V. It also masks the sound of gunfire, preventing players from being pinged on the Tac map.

FTAC Ripper 56 tuning for TAQ-V loadout (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Aim OP-V4 is one of the best low-magnification reflex sights found in Warzone 2. It provides a very clear view of the target while aiming down the sight. Moreover, there is no scope glint to reveal the location of the player. The peripheral view is also very clear, thus allowing players to keep an eye on their surroundings even when ADSed.

This attachment can be unlocked by getting the BAS-P SMG to level 5.

Aim OP-V4 optics tuning for TAQ-V loadout (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The FSS Combat Grip, which can be unlocked by getting the TAQ-56 to level 9, is a necessary component in reducing the recoil of the weapon.

Meanwhile, the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel provides further recoil stabilization while improving the aiming idle stability and hip-fire accuracy of the weapon.

FSS Combat Grip tuning for TAQ-V loadout (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The 50-Round Drum magazine will ensure that players have enough bullets for extended enemy engagements without having to reload.

The TAQ-V is, without a doubt, the best meta weapon after the mid-season patch of Warzone 2. There is a high chance that it will get nerfed in the near future, so players should give it a try before then.

