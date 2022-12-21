Best Warzone 2 loadout for RAAL MG after the Season 1 Reloaded update

Warzone 2 is Activision's latest game in the battle royale genre and it has tons of action for players to engage in. The title boasts an extensive armory of weapons, which has seen a recent expansion with the Season 1 Reloaded patch.

The latest patch of Warzone 2 went live on December 14 which brought some significant changes to the game. Since then, two more minor updates have been launched to address the various issues that have popped up due to the mid-season update.

The Season 1 Reloaded patch has introduced quite a few buffs and nerfs, along with the much-awaited Chimera assault rifle, which is an absolute beast in close-mid range combat. However, if players are searching for a firearm to engage enemies at long range, then RAAL MG remains one of the best meta options and can accurately beam enemies at far ranges.

This article will provide the best loadout for RAAL MG in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded along with tuning for specific attachments that have been equipped in this loadout.

RAAL MG is a low recoil beam in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

The RAAL MG of Warzone 2 is based on the SIG Sauer MG 338 real-life weapons platform and is an absolute beast in mid-long range combat. It features one of the lowest recoils in the LMG category and can easily be transformed into a low recoil beamer with the right attachments and weapon tuning.

The default weapon features a muzzle velocity of 730m/s and a fire rate of 556 bullets per minute. Combined with its high damage count and low recoil, skilled players get their hands on a weapon platform that can utterly obliterate their enemies with just 4-5 bullets.

Best RAAL MG Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded (Image via Twitter/ @Speros_OG)

However, the base performance of the weapon can be upgraded by quite a substantial margin if players are using the following attachments:

Muzzle - Talon Sixteen

Talon Sixteen Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel - SA Side Grip

SA Side Grip Ammunition - .338 Mag High Velocity

.338 Mag High Velocity Rear Grip - Stip-40 Grip

The Talon Sixteen is a universal attachment that can be unlocked by getting the Lockwood Mk2 to level 2 and is the choice of muzzle attachment for RAAL MG loadout. It provides improvements to recoil velocity, recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity of the gun along with providing sound suppression, which prevents operators from being pinged on the tac map while firing the weapon.

Talon Sixteen Tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via Twitter/ @Speros_OG)

The Aim OP-V4, which can be unlocked by upgrading BAS-P to level 5, is one of the best low zoom optics available in the title. It provides a very clear view of the target and does not have a scope glint while the players are in ADS mode. These optics are recommended choices for RAAL MG, but players should use whichever optics they are most comfortable with.

The SA Side Grip (RAAL MG Level 19) increases the aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, aim walking steadiness and recoil steadiness of RAAL MG. This is one of the most integral parts of this build and will improve the steadiness of the gun both while firing and aiming.

SA Side Grip tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via Twitter/ @Speros_OG)

Next is the Stip-40 rear grip, which can be unlocked by leveling STB 556 to Level 10. This attachment improves the recoil control of the gun by a significant margin and is necessary to turn this LMG into a low recoil laser beam.

Lastly, the .338 Mag High Velocity (RAAL MG Level 7) ammunition improves the muzzle velocity of the gun and thus players won't have to take too much of a lead while aiming to engage opponents at far ranges.

.338 Mag High Velocity tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via Twitter/ @Speros_OG)

For those who have max-leveled the RAAL MG, they will be able to unlock the weapon tuning and further improve upon the build. The tunings used in this build are as follows:

Talon Sixteen - Max recoil smoothness and max bullet velocity

Max recoil smoothness and max bullet velocity SA Side Grip - Max recoil stabilization and max aiming idle stability

Max recoil stabilization and max aiming idle stability .338 Mag High Velocity - Max recoil smoothness and max recoil steadiness

This is the best build for RAAL MG in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. Players can unlock this gun by just reaching level 25 in the Military Rank of the title.

