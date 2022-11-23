Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is currently live across all platforms and Activision's latest release comes with an extensive armory of over 50 weapons. However, not all of them are effective, and players need to understand which weapons to use in various scenarios to get the best results during matches.

As we know, sniper rifles can't achieve a one-shot head-shot kill in the latest title if opponents are equipped with three armor plates. Hence, bolt action rifles are quite ineffective as the time taken to follow up the first bullet is adequate for enemies to take cover.

As a result, semi-auto weapons appear to be more effective when engaging enemies from long range in Warzone 2, and the EBR 14 marksman rifle is perhaps the best pick of the lot. For reference, this article indicates the best loadout that players can equip for EBR 14.

How to unlock EBR 14 in Warzone 2 and best loadout to use

Ordnance platform tech tree (Image via Activision)

The EBR 14 of Warzone 2 is based on the real-world Mk 14 Enhanced Battle Rifle and is one of two weapons on the Ordnance platform in the new gunsmith of the title.

It is one of the default weapons available in the game and can be unlocked from the start. However, players will need to work around this firearm to level it up if they wish to get their hands on its best attachments.

Exploring the best loadout for EBR 14 in Warzone 2

In Warzone 2, EBR 14 is a semi-automatic marksman rifle that sports a fire rate of 286 rounds per second and a muzzle velocity of 680 meters per second. The gun has a respectable rate of fire for a semi-automatic platform and can eliminate opponents with just two to three bullets resulting in a respectable TTK.

The performance and usability of the gun can be enhanced if players use the following attachments for the weapon:

Muzzle - Polarfire-S

Barrel - 22" Boremaster Barrel

22" Boremaster Barrel Optics - Cronen Zero-P Optic

Cronen Zero-P Optic Ammunition - 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine - XTEN 20 Round Mag

EBR 14 loadout for Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Polarfire-S Suppressor is the recommended muzzle attachment for EBR 14 as it has one of the least amounts of cons attached to it. This attachment also improves bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. Being a suppressor, it also muzzles the sound produced by the gun while firing, keeping operators from being pinged on the compass.

The 22" Boremaster Barrel is the most important attachment in this build as it increases the recoil control and bullet velocity of the gun by a significant margin. The bullet velocity is further boosted by the usage of 7.62 high-velocity rounds, ensuring players don't have to take too much lead while aiming for opponents from long range.

The Cronen Zero-P Optic has a 5x magnification scope and when attached to the EBR 14, is perfect for engaging opponents at mid-long range. Lastly, the 20-round extended magazine will ensure that players with decent aim will have enough rounds to take down an entire squad before having to reload.

This is the best loadout for EBR 14 in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. With the sniper meta being in a slump, battle rifles and marksman rifles are currently the kings of mid-long-range engagements and EBR 14 is one of the best in this regard.

Poll : 0 votes