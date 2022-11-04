Modern Warfare 2 is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious projects of the franchise from Activision. The premier title, which Infinity Ward has developed, is filled with tons of new content for the players to chew through.

The game has gone live with 51 weapons and many attachments for the players to explore. However, this factor is causing some issues among players as they still find it challenging to choose the perfect gun to equip for their matches and which attachments to use.

However, if players are searching for a semi-auto weapon platform that hits like a truck, they should try the TAQ-M sharpshooter rifle. This article will detail some of the facts about the gun and provide its best loadout for readers' reference.

How to unlock the TAQ-M marksman rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and its best loadouts

The TAQ-M Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 is the equivalent of the FN SCAR 20S, manufactured by FN Herstal, a Belgium-based weapon manufacturer. It fires 7.62x51mm bullets, and its in-game counterpart, the TAQ-M, is one of the most potent weapons players can use.

Modern Warfare 2 Tactique Verte Platform tech tree (Image via Activision)

In Modern Warfare 2, TAQ-M belongs to the Tactique Verte Platform and is one of the more straightforward guns to unlock. To be able to play with this marksman rifle, players need to complete the following steps:

Players must grind up to Rank 11 to unlock the Tactique Verte Platform and access the TAQ-56 assault rifle.

Then they need to reach level 20 on TAQ-56 to get their hands on the receiver of TAQ-M finally.

However, players are asked to grind up to the max level for all three weapons in the tech tree if they wish to get their hands on the best attachments for the gun.

Exploring the best loadout for TAQ-M

In Modern Warfare 2, TAQ-M is a semi-auto marksman rifle with a fire rate of 231 bullets per minute and a muzzle velocity of 680 m/s. It also boasts a very high damage value and can eliminate its opponents with just two bullets to the torso or a single bullet to the head.

However, due to firing a heavier bullet, this gun does possess a slightly higher recoil kick, and players require good aim and trigger discipline to excel with this weapon platform.

This con can, however, be mitigated to quite an extent if players equip the gun with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Barrel - LR1:7 20.5” Barrel

LR1:7 20.5” Barrel Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic - VLK 4.0 Optic / Chronen Mini Pro

VLK 4.0 Optic / Chronen Mini Pro Underbarrel - VX Pineapple

This is a balanced loadout for the gun, which has been tuned to improve recoil control, accuracy, and aim-down sight speed.

The Lockshot KT85 compensator muzzle attachment is an essential component of this build as it improves both the vertical and horizontal recoil control by a significant margin.

Also, LR1:7 20.5" Barrel improves the gun's damage range, bullet velocity, and accuracy. The accuracy aspect is further boosted by using the VX Pineapple underbarrel attachment upon usage, which increases the accuracy, hip-recoil control, and aim-down sight recoil control.

However, a laser sight is necessary to nullify the ADS penalties of both the barrel and underbarrel attachments. The recommended attachment, in this case, is the FSS OLE-V Laser. It improves the aim-down sight speed, aim stability, and sprint-to-fire speed. This attachment is an absolute must to improve the response time with this gun.

Lastly, the VLK 4.0 optics is a good mid-range sight for the gun as it provides adequate magnification to engage enemies in the larger maps in the game. However, if users are playing on a smaller map, then the Chronen Mini Pro blue-dot sight is the optics to go for.

This is the best loadout for the TAQ-M Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 2. This weapon is not a cup of tea for everyone, and operators require patience, good aim, and trigger discipline to excel with this firearm. However, once players get used to the semi-auto nature of the gun, then they can quite easily farm their opponents.

