Best loadout for Vel 46 in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live and the latest title of the series has tons of new content to offer to the player base.

Among the many brand-new advancements that have been added to Modern Warfare 2, one aspect that has seen a massive overhaul is the weapon and gunsmith system. As such, many players have a hard time navigating the new structure of the new gunsmith mechanics and finding out which weapon excels on the battlefield.

For players who are searching for a solid close-range weapon to farm enemies in the tight corridors of the new maps of Modern Warfare 2, the Vel 46 is definitely a good option to try.

Vel 46 in Modern Warfare 2 is the equivalent of the MP7 sub-machine gun from the game's 2019 edition

Just like the weapon from the previous title of the series, the Vel 46 is also a beast in close-range combat because of its low recoil.

The max-levelled Vel 46 is an absolute menace in the 6v6 maps of the title. Sporting a fire rate of 952 rounds per minute and a muzzle velocity of 540 m/s, the base weapon features an upper torso time-to-kill (TTK) of just 189 ms. When max-levelled, the weapon can be equipped with five very effective attachments to drop this TTK by a significant margin.

To get the best performance from the weapon, players have to equip the gun with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Singuard MKV

Singuard MKV Barrel - Lach-165 Zulu

Lach-165 Zulu Stock - Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Magazine - 50 Round Mags

50 Round Mags Rear Grip - ZLR Combat Grip

Modern Warfare 2 Vel 46 loadout (image via YouTube/Hero)

The Singuard MKV barrel improves upon the muzzle velocity, damage range and recoil smoothness of the gun by a notable margin. Along with that, being a suppressor attachment, it also muzzles the sound produced when the bullet leaves the barrel. However, these pros come with the consequence of a reduction in the mobility of the weapon.

However, our next attachment, Lach-165 Zulu barrel, mitigates these cons by a significant margin. This barrel increases the aim-down-sight speed of the gun while improving the hip-fire control of the firearm.

The Demo RXT Stock further improves upon the mobility and response time of the gun by crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and aim-down-sight speed.

However, to mitigate the recoil cons that come with some of the above-mentioned attachments, the ZLR Combat Grip is very important. This grip improves the recoil control of the gun by a huge margin and ensures that the gun remains easy to control while firing.

As the gun sports a high rate of fire, the 50-round mag is necessary to achieve at least two to three eliminations before having to reload.

This build for Vel 46 is mainly tuned to have better mobility and response time, with some elements of recoil control added to it. Though the gun is quite cumbersome to use before it gets max-levelled, players are still requested to go through the grind as the end result is definitely worth it.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard We are disabling attachment tuning until further notice to investigate crashes for users with 5 attachments tuned. If you currently have a tuned attachment equipped, you will need to unequip and reequip it to use your loadout. We are disabling attachment tuning until further notice to investigate crashes for users with 5 attachments tuned. If you currently have a tuned attachment equipped, you will need to unequip and reequip it to use your loadout.

This loadout can be further improved by tuning up the individual attachments with the new tuning section of the gunsmith. However, due to various game crashes, Activision has currently retracted the tuning system and there is no news about when it will make a comeback.

How to unlock the Vel 46 in Modern Warfare 2

Players won't have to do anything to unlock the Vel 46 as it becomes automatically available at the start of the game. However, they need to reach Rank 3 to unlock the gunsmith if they wish to avail the best attachments for the weapon.

