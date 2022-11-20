Best loadout for M4 assault rifle in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 is currently live, and the latest take to battle royale from Activision comes with tons of new content for the playerbase to chew through. Along with the brand new extraction-style game mode called DMZ, Warzone 2 also comes with an extensive armory of over 50 weapons.

Among the various weapons available in Warzone 2, the iconic M4 assault rifle has also come back. The weapon platform has been part of the Call of Duty franchise for a long time and is quickly rising as a fan-favorite choice for the title.

How to unlock M4 in Warzone 2 and its best loadout

The M4 assault rifle in Warzone 2 is one of the default weapons available in the game, and players can use it right from the very start. However, players will need to reach level 4 to unlock custom loadouts, allowing them to create a custom class setup for the M4.

M4 weapon platform (Image via Activision)

The M4 is the first gun to unlock on the M4 weapon platform, and players must extensively level up all the firearms in the tech tree to get their hands on the meta attachments.

Exploring the best loadout for M4 in Warzone 2

The M4 assault rifle in Warzone 2 is based on a real-life Colt M4A1 weapon platform. It is an iconic firearm that is very well-known among franchise fans.

The default M4 features a fire rate and muzzle velocity of 811 rounds per minute and 590m/s, respectively, and also has a very manageable recoil. However, the performance of the gun can be boosted by a significant margin if players are using the following loadout:

Muzzle - Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel - Hightower 20" Barrel

Hightower 20" Barrel Optics - SZ Vortex-90

SZ Vortex-90 Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine - 60 Round Mag

M4 loadout by JGOD (Image via YouTube/JGOD)

The loadout for the M4 is tuned for better damage range and recoil smoothness. The Harbinger D20 muzzle attachment is a tactical suppressor that improves the gun's damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness. Along with these improvements, the attachment reduces the sound produced when the bullet leaves the barrel.

The Hightower 20" Barrel is one of the most extended barrels available for this gun. It increases bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy of the gun.

The SZ Vortex 90 is variable zoom optics and provides adequate magnification for both mid-long range engagements.

The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel improves the aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization of the weapon while improving the hip-fire accuracy.

Lastly, the 60 Round Mag ensures that players with good aim have adequate ammunition to down an entire squad before reloading.

This is the best loadout for M4 in Warzone 2. This iconic weapon platform remains a dominant choice in the franchise and is ideal for enjoying the latest title from Activision.

