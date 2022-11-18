The Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have added tons of new content for players to explore. Among them, developers have also introduced four new weapons to the titles.

The new weapons that have been introduced in Modern Warfare 2 are the Victus XMR sniper rifle, the BAS-P sub-machine gun (SMG), the Chimera, and the M13B assault rifles (ARs). Among these weapons, the first two can be unlocked for free from the Battle Pass, and the Chimera assault rifle will be added after the mid-season patch.

However, the unlock conditions of the M13B assault rifle are a bit different, and this article will detail the prerequisites along with indexing the best loadout to use with it.

How to unlock M13B in Modern Warfare 2 and its best loadouts

There are currently two ways to unlock the M13B in Modern Warfare 2. The easiest way is to purchase a bundle from the in-game store, which contains the blueprint of the gun. Players will have to spend their COD points in this method.

However, if one is willing to spend some effort, they can unlock this weapon for free by completing an objective in Warzone 2 DMZ mode. They will have to defeat the "Chemist" in DMZ's radiation zone and successfully extract with the dropped gun to unlock it in all modes of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

The radiation zone is marked with a yellow circle on the tac map for DMZ and players will need to buy a Gas Mask to survive over there.

Exploring the best loadout for M13B in Modern Warfare 2

The M13B assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 is a shortened version of M13 from Call of Duty: Warzone. It sports a short stroke piston system that allows the weapon to have a very high rate of fire along with minimal recoil.

The high rate of fire allows it to have a very respectable time-to-kill (TTK) value and the minimal recoil makes it an easy-to-handle gun. This allows it to perform well even in the hands of novice players.

However, the pros of the gun can be further amplified by using the following attachments:

Muzzle - Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Laser - VLK LZR 7 MW

VLK LZR 7 MW Rear grip - D37 Grip

D37 Grip Magazine - 45 Rounds Mag

45 Rounds Mag Underbarrel - FSS Sharkfin

Best loadout for M13B in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via YouTube/Hero)

Equiping the Echoless-80 suppressor gives some highly desired advantages to the gun. It improves the bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness of the weapon along with giving it sound suppression while firing.

The VLK LZR 7MW laser enhances the response time with this gun by increasing the aim-down-sight and sprint-to-fire speed. Along with that, it also improves the aiming stability of the firearm.

The stability can be further boosted by using the FSS Sharkfin underbarrel, which massively boosts the idle aiming stability of the M13B. Along with that, the D37 Grip further enhances the usability of the gun by improving upon the recoil control.

These four attachments turn this weapon platform into a laser beam, which cause it to hardly move while firing. Lastly, the 45 Round Mag ensures that the operator has enough bullets to eliminate multiple opponents before having to reload.

The gun also has a 60 Round Mag, but using that attachment is not recommended as it increases the ADS time by a significant margin, which is very unwanted in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer mode. However, it would be an ideal attachment for Warzone 2, where the TTK is higher and players need those extra bullets to be effective in engagements.

This is the best loadout for M13B in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1. It is very effective and will excel in the hands of both novice and veteran players.

Poll : 0 votes