Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 patch notes : Weapon adjustments, new battle pass, bug fixes and a lot more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been a massive undertaking from Activision and the extensive amount of content in the title speaks of the dedication with which the developers have worked on the game.

Modern Warfare 2 went live on October 28 and players have been able to explore what the game has to offer for more than a month. However, Season 1 has dropped and the title has seen some massive overhauls. From a new battle pass to two new maps and multiple weapons, the latest season adds tons of content for gamers to chew on.

With the arrival of Season 1, Infinity Ward has also posted its patch on the official Call of Duty blog. This article will index all the changes that have come with Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 as per the official patch notes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 patch notes

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is live as of 10 am Pacific Time on November 16, and the update brings the following changes to the title:

RICOCHET ANTI-CHEAT

With the launch of Season 01, RICOCHET Anti-Cheat™ will be live globally, across Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale and Warzone 2.0 DMZ. RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is currently live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

BATTLE PASS

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 battle pass (image via Activision)

Season 01 marks the launch of our all-new Battle Pass, in which players are able to choose the rewards they want as they progress. While there are 100+ tiers, this new map format allows for personalized progression with unlocks. Players can also progress with Battle Tokens Tier Skips. Take a deeper dive into the Battle Pass on the Call of Duty Blog.

WEAPONS

Our Season 01 weapons drop runs the gamut of playstyles, from the high-speed BAS-P Submachine Gun to the hard-hitting Victus XMR Sniper Rifle. Mid-range combat is always an option with a super stable and high rate of fire M13B, if you are up to the challenge of unlocking it.

These new Weapons will expand Loadout capabilities to cover all the exciting new modes Season 01 has to offer. Head to the Battle Pass to see where you can unlock these weapons and more.

PROGRESSION NEW WEAPONS

Players can now progress beyond level 55 and earn rewards. Seasonal progression will not reset.

BUNDLES

Here’s what will be live in the store on Day 1 of Season 01:

Executive Warfighter

Violent Embrace

Atomic Sunrise

Tactical Human

CDL Launch Pack

NEW WEAPONS

Victus XMR: Sniper Rifle

Victus XMR Sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 2 (image via Activision)

Free Weapon acquirable via the Season 01 Battle Pass (A15)

As the longest-range Sniper Rifle in our arsenal, we fully expect that the Victus XMR will be a fan-favorite when taking on dropping into the vast map of Al Mazrah. The first bullet-drop-indicating scope can be unlocked by leveling up this weapon.

BAS-P: Submachine Gun

BAS-P SMG in Modern Warfare 2 (image via Activision)

Free Weapon acquirable via the Season 01 Battle Pass (A6)

M13B: Assault Rifle

M13B assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 (image via Activision)

Unlocked via Store Bundle or Weapon Unlock Challenge

WEAPON BALANCING

» Assault Rifles «

Increase to long-distance flinch on all Assault Rifles

Kastov 545

ADS speed increase

Improved ironsight ADS sight picture

Kastov-74u

ADS speed decrease

Hip spread increase

M4

Hip spread reduction

M16

Rate of fire increase

Hip spread reduction

Recoil recenter speed increase

Shot grouping improvement

Increase ADS movement speed

Increase strafing movement speed

Semi auto recoil reduction

Semi auto damage reduction

STB 556

Close range damage reduction

Reduced sprint to fire speed

» Battle Rifles «

FTAC Recon

ADS speed improvement

5 round magazine - speed and handling improvement

Increased flinch caused by bullets

Hip spread decrease

SO-14

Increased hip fire when full auto

» Handguns «

Increase to close range flinch on all Handguns

» Light Machine Guns «

Increase to long distance flinch on all Light Machine Guns

» Marksman Rifles «

Lockwood 300

Damage range reduction

SA-B 50

Minor increase to flinch when hit

SP-R 208

Large increase to flinch when hit

» Shotguns «

Increase to close range flinch on all Shotguns

Bryson 800

Close range damage increase

Hip spread increase

» Submachine Guns «

Increase to long distance flinch on all Submachine Guns

FFS Hurricane

ADS move speed increase

Increased headshot damage

Increased far damage range

Minibak

Movement speed decrease

Damage range decrease

ADS speed decrease

Hip spread increase

PDSW 528

Movement speed increase

Damage range increase

ADS speed increase

Hip spread decrease

Adding Laser and Flashlight Attachments

1mW Artemis Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser

Accu-Shot 5mW Laser

VLK LZR 7mW

7mW Canted Laser

Schlager ULO-66 Laser

VEL 46

Damage range increase

» Sniper Rifles «

Signal .50

Fixed attributes on the Signal .50 barrels:

21.5" Fluted Fifty

23.5" SA Fifty-H7

WEAPON BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue with the Schlager TTF3 Riser ammo comb on the STB 556 Assault Rifle

Dropshot exploit fix

Fixed exploit with bipod mount launching, re-enabled bipod use.

Fixed incendiary damage over time to not flinch the player

OPERATORS

New Operators

Modern Warfare 2 operator Zeus (image via Activision)

Zeus | KorTac

The last of his name, Zeus established the “Thunder” Corps counter-terrorism group dedicated to hunting down AQ.

Unlocked automatically with purchase of Season 01 Battle Pass.

VEHICLE UPDATES

Balancing

Reduced the critical damage multiplier on the Heavy Tank (from 1.6 to 1.25)

Reduced the damage of the PILA against tanks from 30 to 25%

Reduced vehicle explosive damage against other vehicles (percentage varies by vehicle)

Bug Fixes

Tuned exiting the RHIB to help mitigate an issue with players getting stuck

Exiting the RHIB now places you within the boat. You will no longer be left in the water behind the boat when moving.

Fixes to vehicle-on-vehicle bug that caused vehicles flying as a result of certain collisions and vehicles pushing others back.

Fixed a bug where the vehicle camera was re-initializing after repairing a wheel.

Fixed vehicles becoming permanently submerged when another vehicle lands on top of them.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Modern Warfare 2 Shoot house map (image via Activision)

Shoot House (6v6) is now live with Season 01. Set in Las Almas, this map will engage new and veteran players alike. Get all the intel on this location here.

Battle Maps

Fixed floating grass in Sarrif Bay

Fixed stretched texture in Santa Seña

Miscellaneous bug and exploit fixes across all Battle Maps

Core Maps

Fixed bullet penetration issues across some maps

Player and equipment collision fixes

Al Bagra Fortress barracks lighting fixed

Fixed some deployable cover locations

General exploit fixes

Modes

Multiplayer

Tier 1 is live with Season 01

Special Ops

“Defender: Mt. Zaya - Modified” mission is now available

“High Ground” mission now available

Fixed bug where players were unable to revive a teammate if they went down near an ammo box

Now rewards Stars when collecting intel

Stars awarded upon collecting 5 intel; 2 for every intel

Single Player

Addressed issue where player could get stuck in the elevator during the “Countdown” mission

Fixed issue where sequence would not kick off during second half of “Kill or Capture” mission

Equipment

Modern Warfare 2 Drill charge (image via Activision)

The Drill Charge sticking to the Riot Shield will always kill the player using the Riot Shield (even if they have the Bomb Squad perk).

Killstreaks

Cluster Mines now stick to all vehicles.

Ally deaths no longer give the player assist points while their Counter UAV is active.

UI/UX

Combat Record has been added for Core Multiplayer

Calling card menu has been revamped to show challenges

Customize tab added (with the addition of custom loading screens)

Other new content types:

Operator finishing moves

Gunscreens

War Tracks

Updates to Weapons tab including:

Weapon brands visible

Streamlined Blueprint navigation

CDL Moshpit

Modern Warfare 2 CDL Mospit (image via Activision)

Due to recently discovered issues, CDL Moshpit will not go live on the morning of 11/16, as expected. Stay tuned to @Treyarch on Twitter for updates on launch timing while fixes are implemented.

When enabled, play competitive, 4v4 matches using the same modes, maps, and settings used in the Call of Duty League 2023 ruleset.

Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted based on official CDL Competitive rules.

Game Modes and Maps:

CDL Search and Destroy

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Hotel

El Asilo

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

CDL Hardpoint

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Hotel

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

CDL Control

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Hotel

El Asilo

This is the complete patch notes for Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2. The update is currently live on all platforms along with the new Warzone 2.0.

