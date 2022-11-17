Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 patch notes : Weapon adjustments, new battle pass, bug fixes and a lot more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been a massive undertaking from Activision and the extensive amount of content in the title speaks of the dedication with which the developers have worked on the game.
Modern Warfare 2 went live on October 28 and players have been able to explore what the game has to offer for more than a month. However, Season 1 has dropped and the title has seen some massive overhauls. From a new battle pass to two new maps and multiple weapons, the latest season adds tons of content for gamers to chew on.
With the arrival of Season 1, Infinity Ward has also posted its patch on the official Call of Duty blog. This article will index all the changes that have come with Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 as per the official patch notes.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 patch notes
Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is live as of 10 am Pacific Time on November 16, and the update brings the following changes to the title:
RICOCHET ANTI-CHEAT
With the launch of Season 01, RICOCHET Anti-Cheat™ will be live globally, across Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale and Warzone 2.0 DMZ. RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is currently live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
BATTLE PASS
Season 01 marks the launch of our all-new Battle Pass, in which players are able to choose the rewards they want as they progress. While there are 100+ tiers, this new map format allows for personalized progression with unlocks. Players can also progress with Battle Tokens Tier Skips. Take a deeper dive into the Battle Pass on the Call of Duty Blog.
WEAPONS
Our Season 01 weapons drop runs the gamut of playstyles, from the high-speed BAS-P Submachine Gun to the hard-hitting Victus XMR Sniper Rifle. Mid-range combat is always an option with a super stable and high rate of fire M13B, if you are up to the challenge of unlocking it.
These new Weapons will expand Loadout capabilities to cover all the exciting new modes Season 01 has to offer. Head to the Battle Pass to see where you can unlock these weapons and more.
PROGRESSION NEW WEAPONS
Players can now progress beyond level 55 and earn rewards. Seasonal progression will not reset.
BUNDLES
Here’s what will be live in the store on Day 1 of Season 01:
- Executive Warfighter
- Violent Embrace
- Atomic Sunrise
- Tactical Human
- CDL Launch Pack
NEW WEAPONS
Victus XMR: Sniper Rifle
- Free Weapon acquirable via the Season 01 Battle Pass (A15)
As the longest-range Sniper Rifle in our arsenal, we fully expect that the Victus XMR will be a fan-favorite when taking on dropping into the vast map of Al Mazrah. The first bullet-drop-indicating scope can be unlocked by leveling up this weapon.
BAS-P: Submachine Gun
- Free Weapon acquirable via the Season 01 Battle Pass (A6)
M13B: Assault Rifle
- Unlocked via Store Bundle or Weapon Unlock Challenge
WEAPON BALANCING
» Assault Rifles «
Increase to long-distance flinch on all Assault Rifles
Kastov 545
- ADS speed increase
- Improved ironsight ADS sight picture
Kastov-74u
- ADS speed decrease
- Hip spread increase
M4
- Hip spread reduction
M16
- Rate of fire increase
- Hip spread reduction
- Recoil recenter speed increase
- Shot grouping improvement
- Increase ADS movement speed
- Increase strafing movement speed
- Semi auto recoil reduction
- Semi auto damage reduction
STB 556
- Close range damage reduction
- Reduced sprint to fire speed
» Battle Rifles «
FTAC Recon
- ADS speed improvement
- 5 round magazine - speed and handling improvement
- Increased flinch caused by bullets
- Hip spread decrease
SO-14
- Increased hip fire when full auto
» Handguns «
Increase to close range flinch on all Handguns
» Light Machine Guns «
Increase to long distance flinch on all Light Machine Guns
» Marksman Rifles «
Lockwood 300
- Damage range reduction
SA-B 50
- Minor increase to flinch when hit
SP-R 208
- Large increase to flinch when hit
» Shotguns «
Increase to close range flinch on all Shotguns
Bryson 800
- Close range damage increase
- Hip spread increase
» Submachine Guns «
Increase to long distance flinch on all Submachine Guns
FFS Hurricane
- ADS move speed increase
- Increased headshot damage
- Increased far damage range
Minibak
- Movement speed decrease
- Damage range decrease
- ADS speed decrease
- Hip spread increase
PDSW 528
- Movement speed increase
- Damage range increase
- ADS speed increase
- Hip spread decrease
- Adding Laser and Flashlight Attachments
- 1mW Artemis Laser
- 1mW Quick Fire Laser
- Accu-Shot 5mW Laser
- VLK LZR 7mW
- 7mW Canted Laser
- Schlager ULO-66 Laser
VEL 46
- Damage range increase
» Sniper Rifles «
Signal .50
- Fixed attributes on the Signal .50 barrels:
- 21.5" Fluted Fifty
- 23.5" SA Fifty-H7
WEAPON BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue with the Schlager TTF3 Riser ammo comb on the STB 556 Assault Rifle
- Dropshot exploit fix
- Fixed exploit with bipod mount launching, re-enabled bipod use.
- Fixed incendiary damage over time to not flinch the player
OPERATORS
New Operators
Zeus | KorTac
- The last of his name, Zeus established the “Thunder” Corps counter-terrorism group dedicated to hunting down AQ.
- Unlocked automatically with purchase of Season 01 Battle Pass.
VEHICLE UPDATES
Balancing
- Reduced the critical damage multiplier on the Heavy Tank (from 1.6 to 1.25)
- Reduced the damage of the PILA against tanks from 30 to 25%
- Reduced vehicle explosive damage against other vehicles (percentage varies by vehicle)
Bug Fixes
- Tuned exiting the RHIB to help mitigate an issue with players getting stuck
- Exiting the RHIB now places you within the boat. You will no longer be left in the water behind the boat when moving.
- Fixes to vehicle-on-vehicle bug that caused vehicles flying as a result of certain collisions and vehicles pushing others back.
- Fixed a bug where the vehicle camera was re-initializing after repairing a wheel.
- Fixed vehicles becoming permanently submerged when another vehicle lands on top of them.
MULTIPLAYER
Maps
Shoot House (6v6) is now live with Season 01. Set in Las Almas, this map will engage new and veteran players alike. Get all the intel on this location here.
Battle Maps
- Fixed floating grass in Sarrif Bay
- Fixed stretched texture in Santa Seña
- Miscellaneous bug and exploit fixes across all Battle Maps
Core Maps
- Fixed bullet penetration issues across some maps
- Player and equipment collision fixes
- Al Bagra Fortress barracks lighting fixed
- Fixed some deployable cover locations
- General exploit fixes
Modes
Multiplayer
- Tier 1 is live with Season 01
Special Ops
- “Defender: Mt. Zaya - Modified” mission is now available
- “High Ground” mission now available
- Fixed bug where players were unable to revive a teammate if they went down near an ammo box
- Now rewards Stars when collecting intel
- Stars awarded upon collecting 5 intel; 2 for every intel
Single Player
- Addressed issue where player could get stuck in the elevator during the “Countdown” mission
- Fixed issue where sequence would not kick off during second half of “Kill or Capture” mission
Equipment
- The Drill Charge sticking to the Riot Shield will always kill the player using the Riot Shield (even if they have the Bomb Squad perk).
Killstreaks
- Cluster Mines now stick to all vehicles.
- Ally deaths no longer give the player assist points while their Counter UAV is active.
UI/UX
- Combat Record has been added for Core Multiplayer
- Calling card menu has been revamped to show challenges
- Customize tab added (with the addition of custom loading screens)
- Other new content types:
- Operator finishing moves
- Gunscreens
- War Tracks
- Updates to Weapons tab including:
- Weapon brands visible
- Streamlined Blueprint navigation
CDL Moshpit
- Due to recently discovered issues, CDL Moshpit will not go live on the morning of 11/16, as expected. Stay tuned to @Treyarch on Twitter for updates on launch timing while fixes are implemented.
- When enabled, play competitive, 4v4 matches using the same modes, maps, and settings used in the Call of Duty League 2023 ruleset.
- Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted based on official CDL Competitive rules.
- Game Modes and Maps:
- CDL Search and Destroy
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- El Asilo
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
- CDL Hardpoint
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
- Zarqwa Hydroelectric
- CDL Control
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- El Asilo
This is the complete patch notes for Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2. The update is currently live on all platforms along with the new Warzone 2.0.