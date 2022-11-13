Modern Warfare 2 gunsmith guide: Best of each weapon category

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a substantial armory for players to explore. The game was launched with 51 weapons, and the Season 1 update will add four more.

With Modern Warfare 2 being live for quite some time, players have finally had the chance to explore all the weapons and choose their favorites from each category. Not every weapon in these classes has the same stats, be it a long-range sniper, a mid-range assault rifle, or a close-range sub-machine gun.

Exploring the best weapons to use in Modern Warfare 2

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, firearms can be designated into the following category of weapons:

Assault rifles (ARs)

Sub-machine guns (SMGs)

Sniper rifles

Marksman rifles

Battle rifles

Handguns

Shotguns

Light Machine guns (LMGs)

Among the categories above, weapons from the SMG, handgun, and shotgun classes are kings in close-quarter combat. Likewise, assault rifles are outstanding in mid-range combat, and battle rifles, marksman rifles, and LMGs excel in mid-to-long-range gunfights. Lastly, as per the norm, snipers best engage enemies at long range.

In Modern Warfare 2, the class of assault rifles, light machine guns, and marksman rifles are powerful. Skilled players with good aim and control over recoil can quickly wrack up an impressive amount of kills.

However, that does not mean that the other categories are weak and each of the weapons mentioned below has the potential to wreak havoc on their opponents.

Best Assault rifle loadout

The category of ARs has quite a lot of good choices, and choosing the best depends on the playstyle of the users. However, with its impressive damage, fast time-to-kill (TTK), and very low recoil, STB 556 is the best in its class. STB 556 is the renamed version of AUG from Modern Warfare 2019 and is the king of ARs in the latest title.

To get the best performance from the gun, players will have to kit it up with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Echoline GS-X

Echoline GS-X Barrel - 18" Bruen Guerilla

18" Bruen Guerilla Laser - VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip - Stip-40

Stip-40 Underbarrel - FSS Sharkfin 90

Best SMG loadout

Despite being slightly underwhelming than some other classes, the SMG category has quite a few options. However, Fennec 45 is undoubtedly the most lethal of its class if one were to look for the best. Sporting one of the fastest TTKs among all non-one-shot guns, the Fennec 45 also features excellent mobility and reasonable recoil control.

However, the pros of the gun can be further amplified by adding the following attachments:

Muzzle - Bruen Cubic Comp/XTEN Razor Comp

Bruen Cubic Comp/XTEN Razor Comp Optics - Chronen Mini Pro

Chronen Mini Pro Stock - FTAC Stock Cap

FTAC Stock Cap Underbarrel - FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip - Fennec Stippled Grip

Best Marksman rifle loadout

The Marksman Rifles category in Modern Warfare 2 also has several good options. However, SA-B 50 stands above the rest due to its insanely fast quick-scope time and ability to one-shot its opponents' close-mid range with a head or an upper torso shot. If the operator has good aim and trigger discipline, they can even excel with this weapon in long-range by downing their opponents in just one headshot.

The best attachments for this gun are as follows:

Muzzle - Polorfire S

Polorfire S Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock - Assault-60 Stock

Assault-60 Stock Rear Grip - Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Bolt - FSS ST87 Bolt

Best Sniper loadout

In the category of sniper rifles, there are very few options for players to choose from. However, most are good at engaging enemies at their preferred range. Out of all the weapons in this class, the SP-X 80 stands above the rest and is an excellent gun for pure long-range engagement.

Sporting a hefty damage output and minimal scope sway, this gun can eliminate enemies with just one bullet to the head or upper torso at any range. To get the best performance from this weapon, players can equip it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Barrel - 22.5" Elevate-11

22.5" Elevate-11 Stock - PVZ-890 TAC Stock

PVZ-890 TAC Stock Rear Grip - Bruen Lynx Grip

Bruen Lynx Grip Bolt - FSS ST87 Bolt

Best Light Machine gun loadout

When delivering tons of damage down the range in a concise amount of time, the category of LMG is the ideal choice. In Modern Warfare 2, the RAAL light machine gun is the best in its class and melts its opponents in mid-long range.

Sporting a significant damage output and very manageable recoil, RAAL can eliminate its opponents with just 2-3 bullets. This results in a very competitive TTK, making it a good pick for the large battle maps in the game. The best attachments for this gun are as follows:

Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optics - VLK 4.0x Optics

VLK 4.0x Optics Ammunition - .338 Mag High Velocity

.338 Mag High Velocity Rear Grip - Stip-40 Grip

Best Battle Rifle loadout

The category of battle rifles is a new addition to the series, mainly consisting of assault rifles that fire higher caliber bullets. Among the four battle rifles currently in the game, the Lachmann-762 is the most powerful. It features semi-auto and full auto firing modes and can down its opponents with just two bullets to the torso or one bullet to the head.

Though this gun has significant recoil, it can be eliminated to quite an extent with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Polarfire S

Polarfire S Laser - Canted Vibro-Dot 7

Canted Vibro-Dot 7 Rear Grip - Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine - 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper-56

Best Shotgun loadout

The category of shotguns works best in close quarters, and the most effective way to use them in Modern Warfare 2 is in the enclosed sections of buildings. Among the four options present, Lockwood 300 can be regarded as the best due to sporting the longest range in the class.

This gives the players more room for error, and they won't have to get as close to enemies as they would have if they were using any other shotgun. Lockwood 300 is a double-barrel shotgun that performs best when using the following attachments:

Barrel - 711mm Matuzek D50

711mm Matuzek D50 Laser - Schlager ULO-66 Laser

Schlager ULO-66 Laser Stock - Height Stock Mod

Height Stock Mod Underbarrel - Schlager Tango

Schlager Tango Guard - Demo Carbon Guard

Best Handgun loadout

Among the four handguns currently available in Modern Warfare 2, the Basilisk revolver is undoubtedly the best in the class. This hand cannon sports five bullets in its revolving magazine, and each of these bullets can eliminate an opponent. This gun can also make the toxic Akimbo Snakeshot loadout from Call of Duty: Warzone.

The best loadout for the gun can be obtained by using the following attachments:

Barrel - 10.5" FTAC Arrow

Laser - Revo-LSD 7mW

Revo-LSD 7mW Trigger Action - Bryson Match Grade

Bryson Match Grade Ammunition - .500 Snakeshot

.500 Snakeshot Rear Grip - Akimbo Basilisk

These are the best loadouts for each weapon category in Modern Warfare 2. The game is live on all platforms, and players can use the weapons above in Warzone 2.0 when it goes live on November 16.

