Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features some of the best-looking graphics along with details that resemble real life, thereby creating a new standard of immersion in its franchise. The game also has more realistic combat and movement mechanics with distinguished weapon classes for all players.

Seasoned gamers will try to filter through and use the guns that they picked the most in previous titles. Beginners tend to follow the meta but overlook some of the best weapons in the game that are not necessarily in popular demand, but can eliminate opponents from the map rather quickly.

Fans can continue below to find and equip themselves with the best loadout for Lockwood 300 in Modern Warfare 2.

A guide to the best build for Lockwood 300 in Modern Warfare 2

The Lockwood 300, like all its competitors in the class, can one-shot opponents quite easily. The only drawback of the weapon is its magazine capacity. It is a double-barrel shotgun that can shoot two bullets after which it needs to reload. To make the most out of these two shots, players need to pack in the best attachments available.

Recommended build

Barrel: Matuzek 812 Barrel

Matuzek 812 Barrel Muzzle: GW Max-99

GW Max-99 Ammunition: 12-Gauge Slug

12-Gauge Slug Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser Stock: Heist Stock Mod

The Matuzek 812 barrel increases the bullet velocity and reduces the recoil kick on the Lockwood 300. It also decreases the palette-spread, making the weapon viable for extended ranges.

The GW Max-99 muzzle smoothens the recoil kick even further and increases the damage range. It is a great addition that can help players take down enemies who are a tad bit further away. The 12-Gauge Slug ammunition is a great addition that increases damage and bullet velocity.

The 1mW Quick Fire laser increases the ADS speed without taking a toll on any other weapon stats. The Heist Stock Mod increases ADS speed even further and reduces sprint-to-fire duration as well. This gives the overall weapon a degree of freedom in terms of movement.

This Lockwood 300 build is centered around increasing the maximum damage range and ADS speed. Some of the attachments are subject to the player’s own preference and may change with upcoming balance updates.

Weapon classes in Modern Warfare 2

There are 10 weapon classes in Modern Warfare 2 that categorize and contain all the guns in the game’s arsenal. A variety of options are currently not available, but through careful attachment selection and the use of the new in-depth weaponry-configuration system, players can tweak a basic gun to become highly lethal.

Here is a list of all the weapon classes:

Assault Rifles

Battle Rifles

Sub-Machine Guns

Shotguns

Light Machine Guns

Markman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Pistols

Launchers

Melee

The Shotgun class carries some of the most ridiculously overpowered weapons and is supposed to be used primarily in close-range gunfights. The Lockwood 300 is a true gem in this category, considering its absurd damage output at close range as well as when at medium distance from the target.

