JGOD explores the best weapons in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has commenced a new era in the Call of Duty franchise with its engaging campaign and intense multiplayer, which aims to provide the most tactical and captivating first-person shooter experience.

With a wide range of weapons to select from, JGOD, Call of Duty's most credible analyst and meta-expert, has come up with his top recommended weapons in Modern Warfare 2, intended to deliver an all-rounded performance in any situation.

JGOD explores the best weapons and attachments in Modern Warfare 2

From assault rifles and snipers to melee weapons and Riot Shield, Modern Warfare 2 features a vast collection of modern 20th-century weapons that delivers a high rate of fire and a faster TTK (time-to-kill)

In his latest video, JGOD discussed his preferred weapons across multiple categories, ranging from assault rifles and SMGs to marksman rifles and LMGs. These weapons and their recommended loadout are designed to deliver maximum performance irrespective of the player's playstyle.

That being said, here are JGOD's preferred top guns in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2:

M4 (Assault Rifle)

The M4 assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The M4 from Modern Warfare is based on the M4A1 assault rifle and is a classic weapon in the Modern Warfare franchise, notable for its sheer consistency in performance across all its titles.

Captain Price's preferred weapon of choice, the M4 in Modern Warfare 2, is a decent performer in every combat situation and is an excellent weapon for both new and experienced players.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Dark KX30

Dark KX30 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

Fennec 45 (SMG)

The Fennec 45 SMG in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Based on the real-life Kriss Vector .45, the Fennec 45 in Modern Warfare 2 takes its name after the Fennec from Modern Warfare (2019). Boasting an incredible rate of fire, players can shred their opponents with this weapon as a hipfire build and a close-quarter secondary option.

On the downside, while the Fennec 45 is equipped with a default magazine capacity of 30 rounds, players will often find themselves running out of bullets or reloading. A more prominent magazine will seriously affect its rate of fire.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Fox-202 Flash Hider

Fox-202 Flash Hider Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: Agile Assault-7

Agile Assault-7 Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

Kastov-74u (Assault Rifle)

The Kastov-74u assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The Kastov-74u, previously considered an SMG in Call of Duty, has been reclassified as an assault rifle with Modern Warfare 2. Based on the Kalashnikov AKS-74U, the AK-74 is a compact assault rifle with good damage and noticeable recoil.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Dark KX30

Dark KX30 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity

Kastov 764 (Assault Rifle)

The Kastov 762 Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

JGOD calls the Kastov 762 the 'AMAX' of Modern Warfare 2, a hard-hitting weapon with considerable damage output in exchange for a slower fire rate and comparatively higher recoil, making this assault rifle a good pick for experienced and consistent hands.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: TZL-90 V3

TZL-90 V3 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Lachmann Sub (SMG)

The Lachmann Sub SMG in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The all-time popular SMG, the MP5, returns to Modern Warfare 2 with a rename and is now called the Lachmann Sub. The Lachmann Sub delivers consistent performance in close-range combat and greater mobility by providing a versatile playstyle with its customizability options.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Fox-202 Flash Hider

Fox-202 Flash Hider Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

PDSW 528 (SMG)

The PDSW 528 SMG in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The PDSW 528, based on the P90 SMG and its impressive 50-round magazine, is strictly intended to be used as a close-range option, performing well in the 10 to 25m range. This is evident from its recoil and damage range, which becomes unstable when hitting targets over 30m.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Fox-202 Flash Hider

Fox-202 Flash Hider Laser: STOVL TAC Laser

STOVL TAC Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Comb: TV Taccomb

RAAL MG (LMG)

The RAAL MG LMG in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

JGOD believes RAAL MG to be the most dominant fully-automatic weapon when Warzone 2.0 comes out on November 16th. While it has longer ADS time due to being an LMG, the RAAL MG is a powerful weapon that can eliminate opponents with 2-3 at any range.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: AP-390 Flash Hider

AP-390 Flash Hider Laser: FSS OLE-V

FSS OLE-V Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Ammunition: .338 Mag High Velocity

SP-R 208 (Marksman Rifle)

The SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle in MW2 (Image via Activision)

Amongst this list, which is dominated by fully-automatic weapons, the SP-R 208 marksman rifle makes its presence known for its one-shot kill potential. The recommended build aims to decrease the time required for ADS, which benefits its high mobility.

Recommended attachments:

Laser: Coria LAZ-44 V3

Coria LAZ-44 V3 Optic: VLK 4.0

VLK 4.0 Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension

ZRL T70 Pad Extension Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

STB 556 (Assault Rifle)

The STB 556 assault rifle in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The STB 556, while an assault rifle, performs very well in close to mid-range gunfights. Based on the AUG A3, the STB 556 is a good weapon for beginners due to its minimal recoil.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Dark KX30

Dark KX30 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

TAQ-56 (Assault Rifle)

The TAQ-56 assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The TAQ-56 assault rifle is currently one of the meta assault rifles in the game. Based on the Scar L assault rifle, the TAQ-56 was featured in Modern Warfare 2's open beta along with an exclusive blueprint. Even though this weapon received balances early on with the beta and pre-season, the TAQ-56 is still a preferred pick among professionals.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: VLK Koloss Flash Hider

VLK Koloss Flash Hider Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

Vaznev-9K (SMG)

The Vaznev-9k SMG in MW2 (Image via Activision)

JGOD's favorite recommends the Vaznev-9k due to its fast-fast TTK and greater handling. This weapon's only weakness is its low bullet velocity due to its being an SMG.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Fox-202 Flash Hider

Fox-202 Flash Hider Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: Otrezat Stock

Lachmann-556 (Assault Rifle)

The Lachmann-556 assault rifle in MW2 (Image via Activision)

JGOD recommends the Lachmann-556 as an honorable mention due to the weapon being similar to the Grau 5.56 from Modern Warfare (2019) in terms of long-range viability in recoil control, and even considers the Lachmann-556 to have the most negligible recoil on this list.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: VLK Koloss Flash Hider

VLK Koloss Flash Hider Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

FSS Hurricane (SMG)

The FSS Hurricane SMG in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The FSS Hurricane is a unique weapon that belongs to the M4 class of weapons, fashioning a magazine similar to the P90, unlike a more standard magazine like the M4A1, which is one of the reasons for it being in the SMG category.

JGOD recommends the FFS Hurricane as a sniper support weapon, working well as a secondary option to eliminate opponents after downing them with a sniper.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Fox-202 Flash Hider

Fox-202 Flash Hider Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).

