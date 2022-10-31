It's currently the first week of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and players are busy trying to reach higher ranks while leveling up their weapons. Infinity Ward has changed the way gamers get new attachments in the game, with many of them being unlocked after other guns have reached a certain level.

The SP-R 208 is one of the best bolt-action marksman rifles in Modern Warfare 2, which can one-shot enemies from any range if the bullet hits their upper body. Even though it is quite strong without any attachments equipped, using some will make the gun even better,

Best attachments for SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare 2

Finding the right combination of attachments in Modern Warfare 2 is necessary because most of the parts make guns slower to ADS (Aim Down Sights). They can also decrease the movement speed without offering a significant advantage in other areas.

The SP-R 208 does not require the player to level up other weapons and can simply be used when they reach Rank 7. However, to unlock many of its attachments, you have to play the title using a range of other weapons and level them up before you can unleash the full potential of this marksman rifle.

The best attachments for SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare 2 are:

Receiver: SP-R 208

Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Barrel: 23.5″ Fluted R-67

Comb: Aim-Assist 406

The reason these attachments are considered the best for the SP-R 208 is because they facilitate mobility. This weapon can be used while running and gunning even though it is a marksman rifle. It isn't ideal for players who sit in one spot and snipe at enemies from long range; there are better weapons for that purpose.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Sniping in #ModernWarfare2 feels sooooo satisfying but is anyone else not liking how low the flinch on snipers is? Sniping in #ModernWarfare2 feels sooooo satisfying but is anyone else not liking how low the flinch on snipers is?

The FSS OLE-V Laser highly increases the stats of the rifle, with the only downside being when the player aims down the sights, they'll be easy to spot. This attachment increases sprint-to-fire speed, ADS speed, and aiming stability as well.

The Aim-Assist 406 Comb also increases ADS and sprint-to-fire speed, making this weapon highly suitable for running and gunning. Then, the ZRL T70 Pad Extension Stock boosts the ADS speed further while decreasing recoil control.

The FSS ST87 Bolt attachment (Image by Activision)

The FSS ST87 Bolt increases the fire rate by raising the rechambering speed, and although this lowers the rechambering accuracy, that's something not noticeable while running and gunning.

Lastly, the 23.5" Fluted R-67 Barrel is the only attachment for the SP-R 208 that decreases the ADS speed, but all the other attachments make up for this loss. This barrel increases the damage range, movement speed, and bullet velocity, which makes the attachment useful for taking down enemies that are farther away.

If players are uncomfortable using this weapon without a scope, they can equip one that they prefer in place of the laser attachment. That said, the iron sight on the SP-R 208 offers clear vision, making it a viable option without taking up an attachment slot.

Poll : 0 votes