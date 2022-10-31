It has been three days since the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and although the game is missing some core features, it still has massive amounts of content that is keeping gamers hooked for hours.

Leveling up guns this time around is quite different, with the total number of levels for each gun much lesser compared to previous titles. However, it still takes a similar amount of time to reach the max level.

The way attachments are unlocked in Modern Warfare 2 is different as well, and to make the most of the Lachmann Sub, players will need to level up other guns to a certain number to get the best attachments.

Best attachments for the Lachmann Sub and how to unlock them in Modern Warfare 2

First, you will need to unlock the Lachmann Sub in Modern Warfare 2 itself to start unlocking its attachments. To do so, follow the steps below:

Reach Level 17 to unlock the first gun in the Lachmann Weapon Platform, the Lachmann-762 Reach Weapon Level 16 of the Lachmann-762 to unlock a new receiver Equip the newly unlocked receiver called the Lachmann-556 Level up the newly unlocked Lachmann-556 to Level 12 The Lachmann Sub Receiver will now be unlocked, which players can equip and level up to unlock its attachments

The best attachments for the Lachmann Sub in Modern Warfare 2 are:

Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel

L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

The reason for the attachments mentioned above is mobility. As this submachine gun has great hipfire capabilities, running and gunning becomes a power move, and having high mobility to become a harder target to shoot becomes important.

The 50-round magazine is necessary because of the gun's high fire rate, which eats through bullets quickly. The extra rounds will help eliminate more enemies without running out of bullets mid-fight, which tends to be frustrating.

If you want more mobility, and do not see the importance of a 50-round magazine, the No Stock attachment will help reduce the gun's total weight, hence increasing movement speed, while also decreasing the total ADS time if that is necessary.

To pair with this loadout, you need perks that will help you run and gun without problems, which are:

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Double Time will allow players to use their tactical sprint for longer, helping them reach dangerous areas where they will not be expected, and also change positions quickly to keep the momentum up when in a 6v6 multiplayer game in Modern Warfare 2.

With a lot of running and gunning, keeping track of enemies can get hard, Tracker will give Lachmann Sub players the information needed to find enemies and rummage through them.

Also, if you are not using a 50-round magazine, the Fast Hands perk will be important in decreasing the reload time significantly, but if you are not, the perk can be replaced with the Spotter Perk to counter Claymores and Proximity Mines.

Lastly, Ghost will be an important Ultimate Perk when it's unlocked mid-way through the game, which is when players will be free to lurk behind enemy lines and use the element of surprise to its fullest with the Lachmann Sub.

