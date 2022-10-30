Activision’s Modern Warfare 2 is the most recent addition to the list of First Person Shooter (FPS) games as well as one of the most anticipated games in 2022. The game boasts a spectacular level of optimization and realism in its gameplay as well as graphics.

JGod, a popular and well-known content creator, recently released a list of assault rifles that currently dominate in their own class. Assault rifles are a generic class of automatic weapons that can be built and used in different scenarios according to the player’s preference.

Note: This is not a ranked list for Assault Rifles

Kastov 762, STB 556, and more top assault rifles in Modern Warfare 2 as per JGod

The latest Modern Warfare 2 title does not contain a huge selection of weapons but compensates well by providing higher customization of weapons and provides some of the best versions of guns the Call of Duty series has ever seen.

There are multiple classes of weapons that have their own merits and demerits and hence serve a specific purpose on the battlefield. But there are some weapons that can perform better than others in their own class while also filling the shoes of other class weapons.

1) Kastov 762

The Kastov 762 has a total of 21 levels that can be progressed through to unlock all the attachments for the weapon. It has one of the best Time-To-Kills in close range as well as a very low damage fall-off for longer-ranged fights. The weapon does have a higher recoil kick when it is built properly, which compensates for the huge amount of damage over all the ranges.

The Kastov 762 is a great weapon that can be used in multiple scenarios and is an all-rounder in Modern Warfare 2.

2) M4

The M4 is like the prodigal son of the Call of Duty saga, which stands strong against all new updates and weapon introductions. There is something about this weapon that feels like home and also packs a serious punch. The M4 has a total of 20 levels that can be progressed through to unlock all of its attachments.

Like Kastov 762, the M4 is also an all-rounder weapon that can dissect through multiplayer lobbies, be it close range or long range. The recoil on this weapon is lower than the Kastov 762 but has higher damage fall-off in longer ranges, which results in higher TTK.

3) STB 556

The STB 556 is one of the best weapons to be used in close-quarter combat as it has the fastest TTK in the entire class. The weapon is like the rifle version of a previously seen weapon, AUG, in the older titles. It has a total of 21 levels that can be progressed through to unlock all of its respective attachments.

The weapon is a great choice even for medium-range fights, but its damage falls off drastically beyond the range of around 45 meters.

4) Kastov-74U

The Kastov-74U has a total of 21 levels that players can grind through to get their hands on all of its attachments in Modern Warfare 2. It is one of the best weapons that were available in the beta phases and remains one of the strongest close-range weapons. The weapon sees a small nerf as it struggles heavily in medium and long range.

The Kastov-74U has a very low close-range TTK, which makes it a highly preferred secondary at times.

5) TAQ-56

Modern Warfare 2 finally received a version of the SCAR rifle with an extended magazine and it was introduced with the name TAQ-56. It is a solid weapon that can output a large amount of damage at close range and has a fast TTK. The weapon’s fire rate is a bit slower than the M4, which makes it a natural selection for close and medium-range fights.

The damage drops off after around 50 meters, which is a sweet spot for playing on smaller multiplayer maps. The weapon has a total of 20 levels that players can progress through to get all the attachments of the gun.

According to JGod, these were the best assault rifles in the current class that catered to his preferences. The choice of weapons remains subjective and not absolute as every individual player has a different preference and playstyle.

