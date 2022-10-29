Call of Duty has entered its new era with Modern Warfare 2 and players all around the world are trying to find the best meta in the game. The title was fully released two days ago, on October 27, and there is a lot for everyone to discover.

After using the Kastov-74u, also known as the AK-74u in the previous Call of Duty titles, it's clear that it is currently one of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2. Some players feel it is too powerful, and Infinity Ward could be working on a nerf to be released later in the game's lifecycle. So, fans are advised to make use of the gun before its damage is adjusted.

Kastov-74u is one of the strongest Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 2

The Kastov-74u in Modern Warfare 2 (Image by Sportskeeda)

The AK-74u is a popular SMG (Sub-Machine Gun) in the Call of Duty franchise, but in Modern Warfare 2, it has been renamed and classified under the Assault Rifles section. It has high damage, great range, controllable recoil, and high mobility, but it's a little confusing to unlock it.

Modern Warfare 2 has changed the way guns are unlocked, as many options are locked behind others with the introduction of Weapon Platforms. This means that players will not have to reach a certain rank to unlock weapons but will have to progress through a weapon tree to unlock all the guns.

The Kastovia Weapon Platform (Image by Sportskeeda)

To unlock the Kastov-74u in the Kastovia Weapon Platform, follow the steps below:

Unlock the custom loadouts feature by reaching Level 4 on your account. Unlock the Kastov 762 by reaching Level 23 on your account to be able to use it, and level the weapon up. Equip it to one of the loadouts and upgrade it to Level 16. Now, the second gun in the weapon tree, the Kastov 545 will be unlocked. Upgrade it to Level 13. The Kastov-74u will now be unlocked, and players can equip and level it up to unlock attachments and improve its performance.

To unleash the weapon's highest damage and performance, players will have to upgrade it to level 21 to use the best attachments. The most efficient perks and equipment for the gun are:

Muzzle: Echoline GS-X Suppressor

Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Laser: 4MW Laser Box

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

The muzzle will provide a long damage range to make the weapon more versatile. Although the optic is down to preference, the Cronen Mini Red Dot provides the best vision; players can remove it and attach a front barrel for extra performance. The underbarrel improves ADS speed without sacrificing many of the other factors.

Revital @RevitalSlays



🧵#MWII #CDL2023 The Kastov 74U is interesting because its one of the best Subs with AR damage 🤣 BTW, be careful using lasers. Only use the laser that doesn't show when ADS if you play S&D. Specific Tunning is below The Kastov 74U is interesting because its one of the best Subs with AR damage 🤣 BTW, be careful using lasers. Only use the laser that doesn't show when ADS if you play S&D. Specific Tunning is below 👇🧵#MWII #CDL2023 https://t.co/13mHZzs2bn

As this gun is an SMG under the Assault Rifle section, it has the best of both worlds: the ability to run and the damage of an AR. The best perks to go with it are listed below, but it highly depends on the individual's playstyle:

Double Time

E.O.D

Fast Hands

Bird's Eye

Double Time allows players to reach dangerous areas before the enemy, while E.O.D. protects them from lethal and tactical grenades. Fast Hands is necessary as they will be running and gunning a lot, and this perk increases the sprint-to-shoot speed. The Bird's Eye perk gives gamers more information about enemies' locations with an extended minimap.

