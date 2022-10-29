Best M4 loadout to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is finally out, and players have started shaping the meta for the new game, with a host of fresh killstreaks and equipment to look out for.

While the game features its fair share of weapons, the M4 is a tried and tested classic ideal for balanced gunplay. With that said, here is the best loadout for the rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer.

Best meta loadout for the M4 in MW2

The M4 is already a powerful gun, but making certain changes to the kit will enhance its accuracy and offer better control. To make the rifle have the lowest possible recoil, players need to use loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Suppresor - Echoline G6-X

Echoline G6-X Barrel - GH Tower 20" Barrel

GH Tower 20" Barrel Stock - Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Rear Grip - Phantom Grip

Phantom Grip Magazine - 45-Round Mag

Currently, this is the best build for the battle rifle. Its main purpose is to highly optimize the gun to reduce its recoil and ensure it has higher accuracy. The Echoline G6-X muzzle is great for this as it provides sound suppression as well as extensive recoil reduction.

The GH Tower 20" Barrel also facilitates higher recoil control and increases bullet velocity, damage range, and hip-fire accuracy.

The rest of the kit mitigates some of the cons that come with these pieces of equipment, especially on the movement side of things. In this regard, the Demo Fade Stock enhances aim walking speed and sprint speed, both of which have become a necessity in Modern Warfare 2's firefights.

The Phantom Grip — a rare attachment for the M4 — facilitates mobility with its buff to sprint-to-fire speed, making drawing the gun that much quicker. It also provides a boost to ADS (aim down sight speed), which ensures those fast-paced encounters in Modern Warfare 2 are easier to deal with.

Coming to the final attachment, the 45-Round Mag might have certain drawbacks with its list of cons, but its high ammo capacity more than makes up for them. With less need to reload, players can keep shooting for longer, letting them take down multiple enemies with a single round. It is an essential part of the loadout, and its drawbacks are easily taken care of, thanks to other items in the kit.

How to unlock M4 in Modern Warfare 2

There are no unlock requirements for the M4 in Modern Warfare 2. The gun is the first open assault rifle available in the Assault Rifle weapon tree. By leveling up, players can unlock more guns in the tree. To customize the M4, they must reach level four. This unlocks custom loadouts, which allows alteration of each aspect of the class.

Tuning in MW2

When players reach the maximum level on a gun, they get the option to "TUNE" over certain attachments. This is a new style of customization introduced with Modern Warfare 2. Based on certain classes and weapons, gamers get the option to tune various features of firearms based on their needs.

This isn't necessary, but it is recommended for those who want to grind and further optimize their guns in MW2. Various items offer various tuning abilities, such as being able to improve recoil steadiness at the cost of ADS on a rear grip attachment. Make sure to tune weapons as per your needs after you it out.

