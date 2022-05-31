5 iconic killstreaks that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 needs (and 5 it can do without)

Fans were seemingly surprised at the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019. The fast-paced experience of multi-player, new gun customization options, different modes, and a free Battle Royale mode was appreciated by the community. Even to this day, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 is one of the most active games on the list of multi-player shooters. The standalone battle royale title is still competing with other active games out there.

On May 25, Infinity Ward officially announced Modern Warfare 2 and put out a release date trailer. One of the best features of previous Call of Duty multi-players was the killstreaks a player could acquire after getting a certain number of kills without dying. This listicle will include five of the most iconic killstreaks the upcoming Modern Warfare needs and five so frustrating that the game is better without them.

5 iconic Killstreaks that need to be in Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

1) Personal Radar

The Personal Radar is one of the easiest to get Killstreak rewards in the game and is also considered iconic. Players can get this reward at level 1 and only after three kills.

This reward deploys an Escort Drone, which will fly above the player and reveal enemies nearby. This helps players to tread carefully when amongst hostiles and also retreat when necessary. This Killstreak is fairly balanced compared to other UAV Killstreaks on the list.

2) Cruise Missile

The Cruise Missile was mildly frustrating to a few players due to its great kill potential and absolutely devastating descent. It is unlocked at level 45 and requires a player to get five kills in order to use it.

The Cruise Missile is an offensive long-range missile that deploys mid-air. The player can guide the missile towards targets, and it can be boosted for a fast descent. It is absolutely devastating and very fun to use.

3) Counter UAV

Counter UAV is a great way to bamboozle enemies and catch them off-guard. It is a defensive Killstreak reward and is balanced fairly. Players need to be level 36 in order to unlock this reward, and it takes around four kills to use it.

Counter UAV stands up to its name. The Killstreak reward deploys an autonomous UAV to target an area and jams the enemy's radar, emitting a scrambling signal, disabling enemy mini-maps, and incrementally disrupting their senses the closer they get to it.

4) Precision Airstrike

Precision Airstrike is an absolute blast to use. The twin jets are absolutely lethal when chasing enemies. It takes about five kills to use and is unlocked at level 15.

The Precision Airstrike deploys two jets that bombard a designated location marked by the player. The location will be attacked by each jet once. The bombardment will start six seconds after the location is marked by the player.

5) Cluster Strike

The idea of raining rockets in a line sounds unfair, but it is not. This Killstreak reward unlocks at level 1 for players and requires around five kills to use.

The Cluster Strike rains down a barrage of rockets on the designated location. The area can be marked with a laser by the player. There is a delay between the attacks as it requires the rockets to recharge shells. The barrage lasts for six salvos.

5 frustrating Killstreaks that Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is better without

1) VTOL Jet

This offensive Killstreak unlocks at level 20 and requires the player to get eight kills. For a frustratingly offensive killstreak, it still requires a lesser number of kills for a player to use.

This Killstreak releases initial missiles that land on a location selected by the player. Once the first wave of attack is done, the jet proceeds to hover over the area to release more firepower on remaining enemies. It is undoubtedly one of the most frustrating Killstreaks on the list, and the Modern Warfare community won't miss it.

2) White Phosphorus

Although it requires 10 kills without dying to attain and only unlocks at level 51, White Phosphorus is still one of the most frustrating Killstreaks.

The White Phosphorus Killstreak Covers the battlefield with white smoke incendiary canisters that will weaken the enemy and burn any players who wander too close to the smoke. Although players initially thought it was a fine addition to Modern Warfare 2019, it slowly became one of the most disliked Killstreak rewards.

3) Juggernaut

The Juggernaut suit is attainable by players at level 55 and requires them to get 15 kills without dying. The suit, along with a powerful minigun, is included in a care package.

The most frustrating part about the Juggernaut gear is the time to kill (TTK) on the player wearing it. It is also equipped with a powerful minigun, and the player that has it equipped becomes an unstoppable force on the battlefield.

4) Chopper Gunner

One of the most overpowered Killstreaks was the Chopper Gunner. Players would often rage when dying to a random helicopter that turret-fired over them, and they could do little to nothing to counter that. The Killstreak requires the player to get 10 kills and unlocks at level 1.

Chopper Gunner is an easily obtainable Killstreak and unlocks almost right away at level 1. It deploys a chopper that players can take control of, showering bullets from its turret and using air to land missiles. It is fun to use initially but terrible to go up against, and the Chopper Gunner Killstreak isn't exactly the most balanced pie on the plate for the upcoming Modern Warfare Killstreak list.

5) Gunship

It is fairly challenging to get the Gunship Killstreak as it requires twelve kills and only unlocks at level 31. The Gunship was still one of the most unfair and overpowered Killstreak rewards in Modern Warfare.

It lets the player take control of a heavily armed Gunship which is equipped with three powerful armaments. Players can fly over the map controlling the Gunship until it runs out of fuel or gets shot down.

