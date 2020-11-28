How to Exfil in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

The new Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has a feature called Exfil, allowing players to leave the game before dying.

Exfiling on the new Zombies mode map, Die Maschine, is a process allowing players to summon a chopper and get themselves out of the game. However, players are given the option to Exfil only after making their way to the tenth round. After this round, are provided the Exfil option after every five rounds in the Zombies mode.

Apart from making their way out of the game without dying, players get rewarded with Aetherium Crystals for Exfiling after certain rounds.

Here's a guide on how players can exfil successfully in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode.

Executing an Exfil in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

The first thing that players need to remember is that Exfiling in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies is an option only provided after specific rounds. Initially offered after the tenth round, players get the chance to execute an exfil after every five rounds.

This means the second opportunity for exfiling comes after the 15th round, the third opportunity after Round 20, and so on.

Advertisement

The most essential tool to execute an exfil in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War properly is the Radio. A radio marker will appear on the player's screen during a round where they can Exfil. The player needs to head over to the radio and request a chopper. However, the helicopter won't land as long as there are zombies on or near the exfil area.

The Exfil area in the Zombies map on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Die Maschine, is the same spot where players can purchase Quick Revives, and they need to ensure that no zombies are found near that spot.

Once the entire region is free of zombies, the chopper will make its way and land. At this point, players can climb aboard the helicopter and exfil from Die Maschine.

The list of Aetherium Crystals rewarded for Exfiling in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies at respective round-intervals are:

Rounds 10,15, 20, and 25 award players with 1 Aetherium Crystal

Round 30 and 35 rewards players with 2 Aetherium Crystals

Round 40 and 45 rewards players with 3 Aetherium Crystals

Round 50 and 55 rewards players with 4 Aetherium Crystals

Round 60 and 65 rewards players with 5 Aetherium Crystals

Round 70 and 75 rewards players with 6 Aetherium Crystals

Round 80 and 85 rewards players with 7 Aetherium Crystals

Round 90 and 95 rewards players with 8 Aetherium Crystals

Round 100 and above rewards players with 9 Aetherium Crystals

Aetherium Crystals are the main form of currency in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies and are essential for purchasing special items in-game.