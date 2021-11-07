The best killstreak set-up in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer

Traditional killstreaks return to Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer, and instead of the scorestreaks from Black Ops Cold War, players are back to making sure they stay alive. It can be hard to make sure a killstreak gets high, and the right rewards match a good streak.

Compared to other Call of Duty games, Vanguard doesn't have a lot of overpowered killstreaks to choose from. While many seem imposing at first glance, there are only a small handful of killstreaks that can truly stand out as obvious picks for a set-up. Once players reach the max level in Call of Duty: Vanguard, they'll be able to make the best set-up possible.

The best killstreaks to choose from in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer

What constitutes the best set-up for killstreaks can always vary depending on the player. Plenty of players will have difficulty reaching 12 killstreaks consistently, and that means picking something more reasonable if a set-up can be their own best. However, the killstreaks listed below will be based on the ideal version of a set-up in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Killstreak slot 1: Spy Plane - 4 kills

This may seem silly, but the Spy Plane is invaluable, and it's easy to earn. Even on a bad streak, players can count on acquiring the Spy Plane or even an Intel streak. Not only will this provide additional XP or score, but it will help players and their team achieve higher streaks with better map vision.

Killstreak slot 2: Bombing Run - 7 kills

The Bombing Run streak is harder to get, but not as hard as something like Dogs. It also has the potential to wipe out players in three different passes. It's not uncommon to get around 7-9 kills with this streak, which can't be taken down.

Dogs and the Flamenaut are both good second options, but they are both ten kills. The Flamenaut can be worth the killstreak if players can make sure they aren't shot in the back, but Dogs is fairly lackluster overall.

Killstreak slot 2: Local Informants - 12 kills

Local Informants is the highest killstreak in the game, and for good reason. This streak is essentially an Advanced UAV which shows a dot for every enemy on the map with an arrow. Even Ghost isn't completely immune, and the whole team gets to see it.

With the Dead Drop Field Upgrade, these killstreaks are feasible, and they can make or break a match in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

