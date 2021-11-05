Is there a Prestige mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

With the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard finally arriving, many gamers are wondering how Prestige is going to work.

Prestige has taken many forms throughout Call of Duty’s history. Certain games had Prestige start at different levels, as well as given access to different icons, etc. Since the 2019 version of Modern Warfare, though, the Prestige system seemed to have established a set format. It looks like that will continue with Vanguard.

How will Prestige work in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

The Prestige in Call of Duty: Vanguard will begin at level 55. From there, players can get access to different icons and continue to level up all the way to 1,000.

Not only will players be able to level their Prestige through playing multiplayer, but they can also progress through Zombies and Warzone after Season 1.

In a blog post by Call of Duty staff, it was stated that they have an initiative to “reward you for personal progress” through all multiplayer modes. They also referred to progression as a “love letter to Elite Operators.”

It is also confirmed that, after reaching Level 55, operators will unlock all Loadouts, perks, and killstreaks. One aspect of Call of Duty that will be huge in Vanguard will be loadouts. Guns are going to get up to 10 attachments in the game, making at least Level 55 very much worth grinding for.

Another way Call of Duty gamers can stock up on items is through Clan XP. In Vanguard, players will be able to form clans, which are essentially replacing regiments. Players can team up with their own Emblem and compete for rewards through this mode.

It is important to note that Season 1 of Call of Duty: Vanguard will be a short one. The season is scheduled to end on December 3, which isn’t even an entire month after its release date.

Through their blog post, the Call of Duty team promises that players will “unlock something new or at least progress towards it” every time they hop on Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.

