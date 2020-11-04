The Juggernaut killstreak in COD: Warzone is one of the most powerful advantages to get, whether it is in solos or all the way up to quads.

The killstreak provides players with more HP and armor, as well as a minigun with unlimited ammo, to tear through opponents. It can be hard to take down in solos and even harder when a team can back a Juggernaut up.

Players are naturally keen to get their hands on the killstreak but with an item in Warzone that's so powerful, it's not out in the open for anyone to grab. Some work needs to be put in.

How to get a Juggernaut in the COD: Warzone Bunkers

Players can find an actual bunker in order to access the killstreak in Warzone (Image Credit: Activision)

The first item needed in order to find Juggernaut killstreaks within bunkers is the red keycards. Most players have likely come across the keycards as they are entirely random items within Warzone. They are found by opening loot crates in any area on the map and hoping for the best. If an enemy player has one and is killed, that red keycard can also be looted and used.

The player can also find an actual bunker in order to access the killstreak in Warzone. Bunkers in Warzone can be a bit complicated when it comes to which ones are active and how exactly they open. Some bunkers are accessed by keycodes while other bunkers require the red keycard. The keycard is typically easier but if players get a code, that is a great option as well.

There are 10 bunkers on the map. In this case, players should focus on finding 1 of the 5 that corresponds to their method of entry. 5 will work with codes while the other 5 will work with cards. A green light on the bunker door will indicate if entry is allowed.

Once inside, players can expect to find a handful of rare loot crates and plenty of cash for themselves. Among that loot will also be one guaranteed special drop that includes the Juggernaut killstreak.

Other possible special drops include the Foresight killstreak which reveals every upcoming circle in the game. Another possible drop is the Specialist Bonus which provides a player with every perk in the game. However, if you are lucky in Warzone, you will find the Juggernaut killstreak.