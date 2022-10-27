What can players expect from Modern Warfare 2 Season 1?

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will bring in a lot of content for Multiplayer and Special-Ops. It will also include Warzone 2.0, Raids, and a new DMZ mode. The first season of Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on Wednesday, November 16, the same day Warzone 2.0 will be released.

Many players on various platforms are currently playing MW2's campaign, which was made available to users who'd pre-ordered the game; the full release of the game happens on October 28. The best time to level up all the guns in the game will be during the pre-season, which is from October 28 to November 16. With the weapons sufficiently upgraded, gamers will have an easier time playing the modes in the title. With that in mind, here is everything one can expect from Season 1 of MW2.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 will bring new map, weapons, Raids, and more

The multiplayer mode in Modern Warfare 2 will launch with nine game modes and more than 15 maps, including the Ground War ones. Season 1 will bring a new fan-favorite map of the Call of Duty franchise to the game, which is speculated to be either Terminal or Highrise. This is yet to be confirmed by Infinity Ward. The speculation concerning which of the two will make it into the game is due to the fact that it will be included in the Battle Royale location, Al Mazrah.

This will bring a lot of old-school fans back to the game, as the aforementioned maps have been part of Call of Duty since 2009. Moreover, another 'legendary' map is set to be released during the first season, which will come mid-way with the Reloaded update of season 1.

With every new season of Call of Duty, a new Battle Pass is released, which will also be the case for Modern Warfare 2. According to Infinity Ward, two free functional weapons will be featured in the first season's BP, but it was not revealed whether they are classics or brand-new to the franchise.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



• Bad Situation

• Vehicle Escape

• Observatory Defense Special ops in #ModernWarfare2 launches with 3 maps taking place on Al Mazrah.• Bad Situation• Vehicle Escape• Observatory Defense Special ops in #ModernWarfare2 launches with 3 maps taking place on Al Mazrah. • Bad Situation• Vehicle Escape• Observatory Defense

The Battle Pass will also include new operators, weapon blueprints, double XP tokens, double weapon XP tokens, in-game currency, calling cards, weapon charms, and more.

Special Ops will be getting fresh content as well when the first season drops. This is because most players will likely complete the three missions featured at the launch of the game soon after the release of the title. Infinity Ward has mentioned that the team is committed to supporting the mode long-term and that several new co-op missions will be added in Season 1.

The first season of the game will also add DMZ (Demilitarized Zone), which will be an Escape From Tarkov-esque mode. In it, players will have to battle both AI and other gamers and extract loot, gradually leveling themselves up in the process. It will be free-to-play, alongside Warzone 2.0, and will take place on Al Mazrah.

The only map of Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 2's Raids will later be added to the game during the mid-point update of Season 1 on December 14, which will be a direct continuation of the campaign. Currently, the full details of the game mode have not been fully revealed, but it can be speculated that it will involve highly-strategical co-op missions under the Spec-ops mode.

Poll : 0 votes