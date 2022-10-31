Given that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 dropped four days ago, players are still getting used to the weapon leveling system, which has been overhauled completely. The new system forces players to level up different weapons to unlock others.

The Vaznev-9K is one of the best Sub-Machine Guns in the game, efficiently used in close-to-mid-range firefights. It provides the player with high mobility, high sprint-to-fire speed, and a high rate of fire. With the right attachments equipped, the base stats of the weapon can be vastly boosted, making it even stronger and more versatile.

Best attachments for Vaznev-9K and how to unlock them in Modern Warfare 2

The Vaznev-9K is based on the real-life gun PP19-01 Vityaz, which originated in Russia and is still used by the Russian military. The PP19 Bizon is a variant of this gun in Modern Warfare (2019), which was praised by the community. In Modern Warfare 2, it's part of the Kastovia Weapon Platform and takes quite a while to unlock unless Double XP tokens are being used.

To unlock this weapon, the player must reach Rank 23 first to unlock the first weapon in the tree, the Kastov 762 aka AK-47. The game then requires the player to level the gun up to 11 after which the second weapon in the tree will unlock, the Kastov 545 in Modern Warfare 2.

After reaching Level 13 on the second weapon, the Kastov-74U will become available to those who will need to grind and reach Level 21. Finally, the Vaznev-9K will be unlocked for the players to use and level up.

Most of the viable attachments for the weapon will be unlocked after reaching its maximum level of 14. However, to unleash the gun's full potential and unlock all its available attachments, players will have to level up various other weapons in Modern Warfare 2.

The best attachments for the Vaznev-9K in Modern Warfare 2 are:

Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Barrel: KAS-1 381mm

KAS-1 381mm Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

The True-Tac rear grip will be a great addition to the weapon, which will improve sprint-to-fire speed as well as ADS speed. The weapon already excels in this department, but the attachments will improve it further.

The Otrezat Stock is a straightforward attachment with many advantages and insignificant drawbacks. It will increase the player's sprint speed and walking speed while aiming while trading for slight stability, something this is not noticeable.

Lockshot KT85 is an excellent attachment that improves horizontal and vertical recoil control, and its effects are distinctly prominent. Although the ADS speed decreases, the previous attachments compensate for it.

The Vaznev-9K improves significantly with the right attachments (Image via Activision)

The KAS-1 381mm barrel is important for increasing the weapon's range, accuracy, and handling as it lengthens the barrel of the Vaznev-9K. The best part is that it does not decrease ADS speed or its mobility significantly.

Lastly, the Markeev R7 Stock further increases the sprint speed as it reduces the overall weight of the gun, so it helps with increasing the ADS speed as well, making it one of the best additions to the class.

If you are uncomfortable using the gun without an optic attachment, the Cronen Mini Red Dot is the best option as it gives a clear picture of the enemy, thanks to its thin bezels. The Optic attachment can replace the Lockshot KT85 muzzle as that will result in the lowest performance loss.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

