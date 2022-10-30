The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is here, and players have started shaping the meta for the new game, with a host of fresh killstreaks and equipment to look out for.

When talking about new guns, Kastov 762 is one that is impossible to avoid. With a powerful kick and weight to it, this is one that is bound to be a standout in the meta.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Kastov 762 loadout (image via Activision)

The in-game description for Kastov 762 reads:

"This modern, hard-hitting rifle is the core of the AK Platform. Chambered with large caliber 7.62x39 rounds, a skilled operator will find success with controlled shots."

Modern Warfare 2's Kastov 762 is a rename for the standard AK-47

It is a powerful weapon in all ranges except with some dropoffs at longer ranges and overall it is great on its own. With a few attachments though, it becomes a beast delivering high damage even at mid to long-range with great recoil control.

For the best possible output, players should go with the following loadout:

Optic - SZ Lonewolf Optic

SZ Lonewolf Optic Stock - KSTV-RPK Factory

KSTV-RPK Factory Barrel - KAS-7 406MM

KAS-7 406MM Muzzle - Polarfire-5

Polarfire-5 Underbarrel - FSS Sharkfin 90

This is the optimum build currently available for Kastov 762. It provides a high damage output while providing respectable recoil control and smoothness.

The SZ Lonewolf Optic is rather standard and one of the best optics in Modern Warfare 2 for precision. So this attachment is a no-brainer for mid-to-long-range gun fights. It also goes extremely well paired with the FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel, which gives an aiming idle stability bonus rendering high accuracy overall.

Kastov 762 demands a lot of control, for which the KSTV-RPK Factory stock is the perfect one, providing great aim stability and recoil control.

The kick from the gun is substantially heavier compared to most in Modern Warfare 2 and so recoil control and smoothness become a priority since there is already more than enough damage available.

KAS-7 406MM barrel is another favorable addition to the attachments list. With bonuses for recoil control, hip recoil control, and bullet velocity. It is mostly necessary for recoil control and bullet velocity, providing both precision and speed to your bullets.

For an even bigger advantage to these necessities, players get a powerful muzzle, specifically the Polarfire-S. This gives the required bonus for bullet velocity and recoil smoothness along with sound suppression and a higher damage range. This gives players a chance for a slightly more ranged initiative.

How to unlock the Kastov 762 in Modern Warfare 2?

Kastov 762 is not available since the beginning of your multiplayer experience in Modern Warfare 2 and needs some playtime to unlock. To get it, players must reach Rank 23, upon which the Kastov 762 will be unlocked with further ranks needed to unlock more customizations.

As this is its first entry in the series, more is yet to be seen of this assault rifle's potential. Players are recommended to further smooth out their experience with the "TUNE" option available on certain attachments after reaching the maximum level of the gun, based on their own needs. The TUNE option is a new feature introduced with Modern Warfare 2 and is very useful for some personal customizations.

