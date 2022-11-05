Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is Activision’s latest First Person Shooter game in the Call of Duty series that marks the beginning of a new era for the franchise. The title features stunning visuals along with the ability to captivate players with its close-to-reality details throughout while also making the experience immersive.

Modern Warfare 2 features a new and improved weapon customization platform that enables players to bring out the full potential of the same weapon in a multitude of situations. There are many weapon classes to choose from and master different playstyles while grinding to become one of the most efficient players.

Individuals tend to follow the most popular trends while picking out their weapons and making them their primary loadouts. This is a great strategy that maximizes the chances of winning in multiplayer lobbies but overshadows the hidden gems in other categories of weapons.

RPK has a heavy damage output by default in Modern Warfare 2

There are a total of ten weapon classes in Modern Warfare 2 that constitute the entire weapon collection in the game. A vast selection of weapons is not available, but through careful modifications with the correct attachments, fans can quickly turn a base weapon into a lethal force to be reckoned with.

Here is a list of all the weapon classes in Modern Warfare 2.

Assault Rifles

Battle Rifles

Sub-Machine Guns

Shotguns

Light Machine Guns

Markman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Pistols

Launchers

Melee

The LMG weapon class contains heavy guns which are clunky and not the best to run around with but compensate for their size with an incredible amount of damage output. The RPK is one of the best choices should a player choose to mow down lobbies with the least amount of reloads on the battlefield.

Best RPK build

The RPK has a heavy damage output by default and a comparatively easier handling stat which makes this weapon viable for movement and accuracy configuration despite it being an enormous gun. The fire rate is slow and the recoil needs to be carefully managed while making a choice about the attachments.

Recommended build

Barrel: KAS-7 406mm Barrel

KAS-7 406mm Barrel Laser: Corio Laz-44 V3

Corio Laz-44 V3 Stock: Prolite TL3 Stock

Prolite TL3 Stock Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

The KAS-7 406mm barrel increases the ADS speed and movement speed on the RPK, making this heavy weapon a little more agile. The Corio Laz-44 V3 is another neat addition that increases ADS speed and aiming stability.

The Prolite TL3 stock increases the sprint speed of the weapon along with ADS speed, making the handling of the weapon easier.

The VX Pineapple underbarrel increases the steadiness of the weapon, which in turn increases its accuracy along with smoothening the recoil. The Demo-X2 rear grip eases the recoil control since the RPK does pack a considerable kick in its recoil.

This build is centered around making the RPK a moving turret that can take down enemies with just 3 to 4 clean shots even at a distance and maintain the player’s mobility on the map for quick repositioning and evasion.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more Modern Warfare 2 weapon builds that can decimate multiplayer lobbies.

