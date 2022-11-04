Best loadout for LM-S in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is Activision’s latest title in the series and marks a new beginning for the entire franchise. The game features stunning visuals along with multiple changes in the combat and movement mechanics that take inspiration from reality and is capable of putting up immersive gameplay.

Modern Warfare 2 introduced a more in-depth weapon customization that lets fans take a closer look at the weapon platforms and build unique guns. There are several weapon classes in the game, like its predecessor, that can be used in various situations.

Players are more likely to use consistent weapons that are equipped by the majority of the community rather than deviate to find their own niche. While there is no fault in following the trend, it becomes a habit to overlook more powerful and efficient weapons in the same class. Taking down enemies with a lesser number of bullets increases not only accuracy but also the magazine economy for players.

Fans can check out the build for the LM-S Marksman Rifle in the discussion below.

Modern Warfare 2 LM-S best build

There are a total of ten separate weapon classes in Modern Warfare 2 that contain the entirety of its arsenal under its umbrella. There are a limited number of weapons in the game to choose from but it takes long hours to master and unlock them.

Here is a list of all the weapon classes:

Assault Rifles

Battle Rifles

Sub-Machine Guns

Shotguns

Light Machine Guns

Markman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Pistols

Launchers

Melee

Sniper Rifles and Marksman Rifles are the primary choices that should be used in long-range gunfights. The Modern Warfare 2 LM-S is a superb weapon that can take down enemies with a single shot while maintaining a respectable set of stats with the correct choice of attachments.

Best LM-S build

The LM-S belongs to the Lachmann and Meer family of weapons that can be unlocked by leveling up the Lachmann 762. It has an overall balanced state of stats with high damage output and a tamable recoil.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Polarfire Suppressor

Polarfire Suppressor Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

SZ Lonewolf Optic Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

The Polarfire Suppressor increases the damage and bullet velocity on the LM-S Marksman Rifle while not taking a huge toll on the recoil control of the weapon.

The optic remains subjective to player preference, but the SZ Lonewolf is a great choice to minimize the ADS speed. The FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel increases the aiming stability, which further increases the ease of using the weapon along with making it a more accurate shot.

The FT Mobile Stock gives a major boost to the sprint speed and ADS speed, which is important on a large gun like the LM-S. The Lachmann TCG-10 rear grip is an additional attachment to ensure that the recoil is properly offset and controllable while using it for longer ranges.

This build is centered around aim stability and maximizing damage output and does not focus on much movement speed.

This concludes the best build for the LM-S Marksman Rifle that can currently destroy lobbies with no more than three torso shots. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more Modern Warfare 2 weapon builds and mission walkthroughs.

Poll : 0 votes