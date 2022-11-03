Following its global launch on October 28, fans can finally play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in both campaign and multiplayer modes. The latest COD title offers a wide variety of weapons to choose from across various multiplayer game modes. However, some of these weapons will need to be unlocked by working through the game and gaining XP.

Modern Warfare 2 features a new and unique in-depth weapon customization system that targets the introduction of more realistic variables in the game. There are a number of weapon classes that can be used in different scenarios.

Most players tend to follow the current trend and settle for a meta-weapon build for all purposes. For longer-range gun fights, players prefer using automatic rifles with higher Time To Kill as it becomes a more convenient choice to use in medium and short-range combat. While there is no inherent fault with choosing convenience, the satisfaction of taking down opponents with a single high-velocity bullet is indescribable.

Fans of the Sniper Rifle category can read on to apply the best build for LA-B 330 in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 LA-B 330 best build

The game currently features a total of ten weapon classes which contain the entire arsenal of Modern Warfare 2. Some of the base weapons will be unlocked by default in each category that must be leveled up, which in turn unlocks other variants of the respective armaments.

Here is a list of all the weapon classes.

Assault Rifles

Battle Rifles

Sub-Machine Guns

Shotguns

Light Machine Guns

Markman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Pistols

Launchers

Melee

Sniper Rifles and Marksman Rifles are the primary choices that should be used in long-range gunfights. The LA-B 330 is a superb weapon that can take down enemies with a single shot while maintaining a respectable set of stats by default. The correct choice of attachments can quickly turn this overlooked weapon into an untapped pool of lethal potential.

Best LA-B 330 build

The LA-B 330 belongs to the Bryson family and can be unlocked after progression through its predecessor weapons. The weapon has reliable stability and is a great starting point for players looking to consider the role of a sniper.

Recommended build

Barrel: 23.5″ Fluted R-67

23.5″ Fluted R-67 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SZ Bullseye Optic

SZ Bullseye Optic Stock: ZLR T70 Pad Extension

ZLR T70 Pad Extension Comb: Aim-Assist 406

The 23.5” Fluted R-67 barrel increases the damage and range of the weapon drastically but takes a toll on the ADS speed and recoil control. The FSS OLE-V Laser along with the Aim-Assist 406 comb helps to reinstate the lost stats by increasing the sprint-to-fire speed and decreasing the time required for ADS.

The choice of optics remains to be determined by personal preference. The SZ Bullseye Optic offers an increase in ADS speed for the LA-B 330. The addition of the ZLR T70 Pad Extension increases the sprint-to-fire speed even further, making movement easier with the weapon.

The build is centered around agility and accuracy so that the weapon can be a viable choice in large maps as well as in a fast-paced 6v6 multiplayer game mode. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more weapon builds and Modern Warfare 2 guides.

