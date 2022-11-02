How to unlock SP-X 80 in Modern Warfare 2?

Modern Warfare 2 is Activision’s latest title and is expected to carry forward the legacy created by its predecessor Call of Duty games while marking a new beginning for the future of the series. The game features a unique weapon progression system where players are required to level up the base weapons in order to access the more lethal variant of the same.

There are multiple weapons in Modern Warfare 2 that can be a viable choice for long-range gunfights while also being useful as automatic weapons. This is a popular trend because these rifles are versatile, but nothing beats the satisfaction of sniping down opponents and connecting crisp headshots.

Here is how to unlock the SP-X 80 Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 2.

The SP-X 80 belongs to the Sniper Rifle class in Modern Warfare 2

Activision’s latest title features two primary weapon classes that are supposed to be used in long-range fights - Marksman Rifles and Sniper Rifles. These weapons are usually the ones packing the highest damage over range and can take down enemies with a single shot. There are a few weaker variants that require two shots to the torso, but otherwise, all of the weapons in these two categories are one-shot headshot weapons.

The SP-X 80 belongs to the Sniper Rifle class but has its predecessor variant listed under the Marksman Rifle class, which shows the advancement of the weapon.

Unlocking SP-X 80

The SP-X 80 is one of the hardest weapons to unlock as it requires long hours of grinding and a truckload of patience. This sniper weapon belongs to the Bryson Long Rifle family and is currently the very last weapon down the weapon progression line.

Players will need to first pick up the SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle and level it up to weapon level 13, which will unlock the SA-B 50. Players can now choose to either completely level up the Sp-R 208 or switch over to the SA-B 50 rifle.

Fans will need to level SA-B 50 up to weapon level 16 in order to unlock the next family variant, which is, the LA-B 330. Similarly, players can now choose to switch to the LA-B 330 and start grinding it in multiplayer lobbies.

Leveling up the LA-B 330 to weapon level 17 will finally unlock the SP-X 80 Sniper Rifle as the last variant of the Bryson family. Once again, players will have to grind with this new weapon in order to unlock all its respective attachments that require the weapon to be of higher levels.

SP-X 80 is a reliable sniper weapon

It is a comparatively agile and reliable sniper weapon that can maintain high levels of accuracy even in the longest ranges while being capable of putting out consistent bullet damage. The weapon has four basic camo challenges that unfold into and unlock the gold camo challenge. The challenges are relatively easy and require very minute changes in playstyle, but demand heavy patience.

This concludes the method to unlock the SP-X 80 Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 for fans to use in multiplayer game modes.

