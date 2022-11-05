The Marksman and Sniper Rifles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are highly favored in the community due to their high damage, low flinch, and impressive mobility. Many players have been trying to find the best combination of attachments for their long-range rifles in the game.

The SA-B 50 is a popular rifle to use in Modern Warfare 2 right now due to its fast ADS speed. Players have been using it while running and gunning as it can overpower most weapons at short range. It is suitable for all distances, from short to long range.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The SA-B 50 is one of the best weapons for quickscoping in Modern Warfare 2

When players are quickscoping in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, they wait for enemies to appear while running and gunning, aim down their sights, and kill them quickly.

Sniper and Marksman Rifles are usually used for camping at long ranges, with a long-range scope. For quickscoping, however, players can use a short-range scope or even iron sights.

The SP-R 208 and SA-B 50 are arguably the best weapons for quickscoping in Modern Warfare 2. With the attachments needed to perform quickscoping, the weapon will have a low ADS speed. Stats like damage range and recoil control can be traded.

The best SA-B 50 attachments for quickscoping are:

Receiver: SA-B 50

SA-B 50 Barrel: 18.5″ Bryson LR Factory

18.5″ Bryson LR Factory Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Magazine: 5-Round Mag

5-Round Mag Bolt: FSS ST87

FSS ST87 Scope: Forge Tac Delta 4

The 18.5" Bryson LR Factory barrel is a necessity for an SA-B 50 quickscope loadout because of how much it increases the weapon's damage range. Although the ADS speed decreases slightly, having a higher damage range will ensure players get one-shot kills.

The FSS OLE-V Laser will compensate for the decreased ADS speed caused by the previous attachment. It will increase ADS speed as well as sprint-to-fire speed. Players should note that the laser will be visible while in ADS mode. However, quickscoping will not be affected.

The 5-Round Mag will increase multiple stats, including movement speed, ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and reload quickness. The SA-B 50 holds 10 rounds by default, which is overkill for quickscoping. The added benefit of reloading quickness will compensate for the decreased magazine size.

The FSS ST87 will increase the fire rate of the SA-B 50 as it has a higher rechambering speed, necessary for quickscoping in Modern Warfare 2.

Lastly, the Forge Tac Delta 4 is the best scope for quickscoping with the SA-B 50. It has a clean reticle and a 4x zoom while not decreasing the ADS speed by a lot. However, this attachment is based on preference, and players can always choose the scope they're most comfortable with.

If players choose to go without a scope and use the iron sight, the empty attachment slot should be used for a Rear Grip. The Schlager Match Grip will increase ADS speed and mobility the most with minor disadvantages.

