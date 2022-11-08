Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 constitutes a lot of changes that drive the game closer to reality instead of a purely virtual environment. Activision had previously made it clear in the NEXT event that their latest title will mark the start of a new beginning for the future of the Call of Duty saga. The title packs in spectacular graphics that increase immersion, realistic combat, and movement mechanics.

Modern Warfare 2 is a fairly paced game that requires steadiness and game sense from the players instead of just speed and accuracy like its prequels. The selection and mastery of weapons are equally important as this title has a knack for punishing blind and aggressive playstyles.

Fans can continue below to find the best sniper builds in Modern Warfare 2 that will provide the upper hand every single time.

MCPR-300, SP-X 80, and more Modern Warfare 2 secret sniper builds

The publishers use a basic weapon class model across the game to contain similar weapons under a subcategory. There are a total of ten weapon categories in the game which constitute the entire arsenal of Modern Warfare 2.

Here is a list of all the weapon classes.

Assault Rifles

Battle Rifles

Sub-Machine Guns

Shotguns

Light Machine Guns

Markman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Pistols

Launchers

Melee

1) MCPR-300

The MCPR-300 is a Sniper Rifle that packs a heavy punch and compensates equally with its low handling stats. It is imperative that players choose attachments that can increase the agility of the weapon since the sniper class already has one of the highest damage outputs.

Recommended build

Barrel: 17.5” ORCA Barrel

17.5” ORCA Barrel Laser: Corio Laz-44 V3

Corio Laz-44 V3 Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

Cronen Cheetah Grip Bolt: Cronen Smooth Bolt

Cronen Smooth Bolt Magazine: 5-Round Mag

The 17.5” ORCA Barrel is a tunable attachment that can be configured to increase the ADS speed instead of the damage range. The laser attachment further increases the ADS speed, making the weapon viable for quick repositioning.

The Cronen Cheetah Grip is also a tunable attachment that can be configured for maximum ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed to increase the handling stat of the weapon. The Cronen bolt remains subject to user preference. Smaller magazines increase the movement of this chunky weapon, and the 5-round mag is a perfect fit for this requirement.

2) SA-B 50

The SA-B 50 belongs to the Bryson Long Rifle family of excellent Marksman Rifles and has comparatively balanced damage to movement stats by default. With the correct choice of attachments, this weapon can be made into one of the fastest one-shot guns in Modern Warfare 2.

Recommended build

Barrel: 12.5” Carbon Barrel

12.5” Carbon Barrel Laser: Corio Laz-44 V3

Corio Laz-44 V3 Stock: XRK Specter Mod

XRK Specter Mod Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

The 12.5” Carbon barrel is a tunable attachment that can be configured to the maximum ADS speed slider. The laser attachment increases the ADS speed while taking a small toll on the handling and accuracy.

The XRK Specter Mod is a great attachment that increases the mobility of the weapon by increasing the sprint-to-fire speed. The Schlager Match Grip is a tunable attachment that can be set for maximum ADS speed and maximum sprint-to-fire speed.

The FSS ST87 Bolt attachment remains subject to user preference. Fans can switch this out for a scope should they feel the need to use this weapon as a primary long-range gun.

3) SP-X 80

The SP-X 80, like the SA-B 50, belongs to the Bryson Long Rifle family and is currently the final variant of the base Marksman weapon. It is currently one of the highest used sniper weapons in the entire game because of its potential to adapt to even the most adverse playstyles.

Recommended build

Barrel: 6” ZLR Executor 80 Barrel

6” ZLR Executor 80 Barrel Laser: Corio Laz-44 V3

Corio Laz-44 V3 Stock: PVZ-890 TAC Stock

PVZ-890 TAC Stock Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

The 6” ZLR Executor 80 barrel is once again a tunable attachment that can be configured to increase the ADS speed but it takes a toll on the recoil kick. The Corio Laz-44 V3 laser increases the handling stats of the weapon significantly.

The PVZ-890 TAC stock is centered around increasing the mobility of the weapon while maintaining an acceptable accuracy stat. The Schlager Match Grip can be tuned for maximum ADS speeds and sprint-to-fire speed to increase the handling of the SP-X 80 even further. The FSS ST87 bolt is subject to user preference but can be switched out for a better magazine if the player feels such a need.

This concludes with the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 2 along with their recommended builds. It is important to note that these builds are centered around agility instead of increasing damage range and accuracy and can be used while maintaining an aggressive playstyle.

