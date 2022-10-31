Sniping has been a big part of the Call of Duty franchise, and in Modern Warfare 2, it continues to be just as rewarding and satisfying. Although Infinity Ward has overhauled the way weapons are leveled up with the introduction of Weapon Platforms, players have been focused on getting their hands on all the weapons since the release of the game.

The MCPR-300 is the best sniper rifle in the game with the highest bullet velocity and low damage drop-off. It can also be used in close-range firefights if players remove the scope and make use of its quick ADS speed. However, its best suit is long-range snipes, and players can prepare for Warzone 2.0 by leveling this weapon up.

MCPR-300 in Modern Warfare 2 is based on Barrett MRAD, which is currently used by the US military

Barrett MRAD is the real-life gun that MCPR-300 is based on, which is currently used by the US military. The bolt-action sniper rifle packs .300 magnum rounds, which are powerful and fast and can one-shot enemies on the body from any range. Since the bullets are heavy, players will have to calculate travel and accordingly aim for long ranges when playing multiplayer in Modern Warfare 2.

This weapon is one of the few that is handed to all the players when they launch Modern Warfare 2 for the first time. It requires no unlocks, and players do not have to level up other weapons to certain levels for it. The gun is not part of any Weapon Platform either, compared to most weapons found in the game.

Although the Sniper Rifle is quite strong as it is, it can be further improved substantially by equipping the correct combination of attachments that will highly improve the player's mobility and ADS speed. This makes the MCPR-300 suitable to use in more situations while playing Modern Warfare 2.

The best attachments for the MCPR-300 in Modern Warfare 2 are:

Receiver: MCPR-300

MCPR-300 Barrel : 19" Silentfire Barrel

: 19" Silentfire Barrel Ammunition : .300 Mag High Velocity

: .300 Mag High Velocity Magazine : 5-Round Mag

: 5-Round Mag Rear Grip : Cronen Cheetah Grip

: Cronen Cheetah Grip Stock: FSS Merc Stock

The Silentfire Barrel, which is 19" long will provide the weapon with sound suppression, which is important if players plan to camp in one position and increase bullet velocity. It also improves hip recoil control, something that may not be necessary as much. Since it provides sound suppression, it saves a slot that can be used elsewhere.

The .300 Magnum High-Velocity ammunition rounds will significantly increase bullet velocity so that players will not have to calculate bullet drop-offs and will make aiming easier. The 5-Round magazine will also vastly help increase ADS speed, movement speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and reload quickness. The downside is negligible as 5 bullets are more than enough for a sniper rifle.

The MCPR-300 with the Polyatomic camo (image via Activision)

The Cronen Cheetah rear grip is also necessary to increase ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed even further, making this weapon lightning-quick to use. Lastly, the FSS Merc Stock will help the player's movement speed as it reduces the overall weight of the MCPR-300, while also increasing ADS speed.

The scope of this weapon is suited for long-range firefights only, but if you wish to equip a smaller scope for close to mid-range fights, replacing the FSS Merc Stock will be the best option to keep the performance loss to a minimum.

