Since its release more than four months ago, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has seen various weapons that have been overpowered and the go-to meta. The SP-R 208 is one such firearm that is ideal for use in multiplayer game modes.

The bolt-action marksman rifle is one of the best on its platform and can one-shot enemies from a long range, given that the bullet hits a foe's upper body. It has a high rate of fire and high bullet velocity, which can be further improved with the right attachments.

Best attachments for SP-R 208 marksman rifle in Modern Warfare 2

The SP-R 208 can simply be unlocked by reaching Rank 7 in the game and does not require any other gun to be leveled up. It is one of the first few weapons players can access, and even without any attachments equipped, the gun is quite powerful. This makes it easier to level it up.

Fully leveling up the SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare 2 will ensure that all its viable attachments are unlocked to maximize the weapon's potential. However, to do that, gamers will have to level up other guns.

That said, the best attachments for SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare 2 are:

Receiver: SP-R 208

Laser: Schlager Peq Box IV

Comb: Aim-Assist 406

Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension

Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X

The Schlager Peq Box IV Laser attachment is a highly beneficial attachment that has no disadvantages. Unlike all other attachments, it will not be visible to enemies. Moreover, it provides the player with an increased ADS speed, which is necessary for quick scoping.

The Aim-Assist 406 Comb attachment increases the ADS speed even more while also helping with the sprint-to-fire speed that allows players to be faster while running and gunning.

The ZRL T70 Pad Extension is an attachment that provides improved mobility by increasing ADS speed, crouch movement speed, and sprint speed. Its only disadvantage is the decreased recoil control.

The FSS ST87 Bolt attachment (Image by Sportskeeda)

The FSS ST87 Bolt is another important attachment that will highly improve the performance of this gun. It increases the rate of fire by raising the re-chambering speed, letting the player get out of tough situations. The disadvantage of this attachment is the reduced re-chambering accuracy, which is barely noticeable.

Lastly, the SP-X 80 6.6X offers magnification that is suitable for mid to long ranges and also lets gamers not zoom in too much when engaging close-range opponents. However, this attachment is a matter of preference, and players can swap it for one that suits their playstyle more if they please.

If gamers have leveled up the SP-R 208 to the maximum in Modern Warfare 2, they will be able to tune all its equipped attachments. The best tuning for the aforementioned attachments is to set the sliders to "ADS speed" and "Sprint-to-fire speed." This will help you get the most out of the weapon.

