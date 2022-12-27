Modern Warfare 2 all weapons tiered list

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a first-person shooter game released by Activision and developed by Infinity Ward in 2022. It is the 19th iteration in the franchise and a sequel to the 2019 reboot of Modern Warfare.

The game includes 51 different weapons from several categories, including assault rifles, marksman rifles, shotguns, battle rifles, snipers, rocket launchers, and handguns.

The following article will go into the depths of all the weapons and categorize them into the tiers they belong in.

Ranking all weapons in Modern Warfare 2

Weapons in Modern Warfare 2 are separated into five groups based on various factors, including damage, TTK (time to kill), mobility, reload speed, recoil, and range. They are as follows:

S-Tier

A-Tier

B-Tier

C-Tier

D-Tier

S-Tier

1) STB 556 - Assault Rifle

STB 556 loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The STB 556 is an excellent option in Modern Warfare 2 if you want to stay a little further back. It allows you to go for mid to long-range battles but fires a little slower than other alternatives in the AR class. But, the STB 556 has one of the best ADS timings and sprint-out times among its counterparts.

2) Kastov 74u - Assault Rifle

Kastov 74u Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Kastov-74u assault rifle is a flexible weapon in Modern Warfare 2 that excels at medium and close ranges. It fires rapidly, strikes hard, and has the potential to rip opponents apart before they can retaliate.

When employed at close range, it is quite a lethal weapon. The AR has somewhat of a significant recoil, making it difficult for beginners to use.

3) Kastov 762 - Assault Rifle

Kastov 762 Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

Kastov 762 is a lethal gun but is only suitable for skilled players who can deal with its recoil. Using a lot of skill and experience, gamers can quickly eliminate their opponents at long range with the gun's enormous caliber of 7.62 and 39 rounds.

4) TAQ 56 - Assault Rifle

TAQ-56 Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

In Modern Warfare 2, the TAQ-56 is one of the finest assault rifles. It has a low recoil as well as tremendous mobility and damage, making it a deadly weapon.

Boasting a fast rate of fire and combat versatility, it is a full-auto rifle with a 5.56x45mm chamber. The TAQ-56 works best in close-range combat with fine gun control and a rapid firing rate.

5) TAQ-V - Battle Rifle

TAQ-V loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The TAQ-V rifle fires 6.5mm sniper rounds for amazing damage output, which is ideal if you want weaponry that can destroy opponents in the blink of an eye. It is a versatile gun that can be used at both medium and long ranges.

6) RAAL - LMG

RAAL loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Reconnaissance Auxiliary Assault Lightweight, or RAAL Machine Gun in Modern Warfare 2, mitigates the powerful .338 Norma Mag recoil with a low firing rate and a reciprocating barrel.

7) SP-R 208 - Marksman Rifle

SP-R 208 loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The SP-R 208 is the most lethal marksman rifle in the game. While it falls short in fire rate, it can one-shot enemies tagged above the chest. It's a reliable weapon for gamers who want to learn how to shoot with a scope while maintaining a safe position.

8) SA-B 50 - Marksman Rifle

SA-B 50 Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The SA-B 50 is one of the finest weapons in Modern Warfare 2 and has the ability to dominate the current quick-scope meta. The bolt-action rifle is designed for speed and precision, with a pistol grip and lightweight chassis for greater agility.

A-Tier

1) M4 - Assault Rifle

M4 loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The M4 delivers a powerful punch and can compete at both long and close ranges in Modern Warfare 2. It's rather adaptable in Modern Warfare 2 due to the multitude of attachments it possesses, which means it can challenge multiple enemies at once.

2) Lachmann 556 - Assault Rifle

Lachmann 556 Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Lachmann-556 serves as the foundation for Lachmann Meer Arsenal. It is a 5.56 weapon system that can transition between submachine guns and full-power rifles. With a default fire rate of 741 rounds per minute and a muzzle velocity of 590m/s, this AR is ideal for attacking adversaries at close to mid-range.

3) Lachmann Sub - SMG

Lachmann Sub loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Lachmann Sub is very reliable in close-range combat. It has a good rate of fire with splendid stability and is a great choice for smaller maps.

This weapon is the best among the SMG class, without a question. With its mobility attachments and a 50-round magazine, gamers may excel in close-quarters combat. With the right attachments, the Lachmann Sub may be deadly even at medium range, outperforming some of the more typical weapon options.

4) Vaznev-9K - SMG

Vaznev-9K loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Vaznev-9K is an improved and modern variant of the AK Platform, with an extremely high rate of fire. It leads the way in close to mid-range confrontations.

5) Fennec 45 - SMG

Fennec 45 loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Fennec 45, based on the real-life Kriss Vector.45 sub-machine gun, can tear through opponents with its controlled recoil and hip-fire accuracy, making it a lethal weapon in close-range battles.

6) SAKIN MG38 - LMG.

SAKIN MG38 Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The belt-fed SAKIN MG 38 light machine gun fires destructive 7.62mm bullets, and is stable with a decent recoil pattern. It has a moderate rate of fire and a huge magazine, allowing gamers to take on large numbers of adversaries at the same time.

However, the gun lacks mobility, and users may struggle to move swiftly across the battlefield with this LGM, leaving them susceptible to attackers.

7) HCR 56 - LMG

HCR 56 loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The HCR 56 is a well-balanced LMG that offers complete auto-fire from a controlled receiver but lacks mobility. Its 60-round magazine allows it to take on many opponents at once.

8) RPK - LMG

RPK Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

Despite its massive size, the RPK has a high damage output and considerably easy handling characteristics, making it a useful weapon for configurations revolving around mobility and accuracy. The firing rate is slow, and the recoil must be carefully handled. It is best for medium and long-range encounters.

9) EBR 14 - Marksman Rifle

EBR 14 loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The EBR 14 is a semi-automatic marksman rifle with a muzzle velocity of 680 meters per second and a firing rate of 286 rounds per second. The gun has a reasonable rate of fire and can eliminate opponents with two to three shots, yielding a reasonable TTK.

10) MCPR 300 - Sniper

MCPR 300 Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The MCPR-300, a sniper rifle with a quick rate of fire and an insanely high damage output, packs a deadly hit. It is still regarded as one of the best of its class in Modern Warfare 2.

11) SIGNAL 50 - Sniper

SIGNAL 50 Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Signal 50 is one of the greatest sniper rifles and the fastest-firing in its class in Modern Warfare 2 right now. It has the inherent ability to reduce a lot of recoil owing to a reciprocating barrel that helps users get a fix on the target after each shot.

12) LA-B 330 - Sniper

LA-B 330 Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The LA-B 330 sniper rifle has great mobility that resembles a cross between sniper and marksman rifles. This keeps the ADS time as short as possible, allowing players to focus on their targets much faster.

13) SP-X 80 - Sniper

SP-X 80 Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The SP-X 80 is a sniper rifle of .300 magnum caliber designed for long-range improved accuracy and execution. It's a sniper rifle that can be brought into battle to one-shot opponents while maintaining outstanding damage, recoil, handling, and accuracy but has a low fire rate and mobility.

14) P890 - Secondary

P890 loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The P890 semi-auto pistol excels in close-quarter circumstances due to its precision, dependability, and hard-hitting .45 caliber auto-rounds.

B-Tier

1) Kastov 545 - Assault Rifle

Kastov 545 loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Kastov 545 assault rifle (AR) uses smaller 5.45mm bullets, allowing players to keep more control while firing it for extended periods of time. The weapon also has a rapid rate of fire, which is ideal for taking advantage of the quick TTK.

2) SO-14 - Battle Rifle

SO-14 loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The SO-14 is a Battle Rifle that combines an Assault Rifle with an LMG. It is best suited for medium to long-range fighting since it can transition between semi-automatic and fully automatic bullets for close combat.

3) Lachmann 762 - Battle Rifle

Lachmann 762 Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Lachmann-762 is a high-powered semi-automatic rifle with the ability to transition to an inaccurate but lethal full-auto mode. The former is the preferred option because of the severe recoil in the automatic mode. In close quarters, though, players can employ the weapon's automatic shooting mode for a rapid kill.

4) VEL 46 - SMG

VEL 46 loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The VEL 46 has good mobility, a fast fire rate, and surprisingly good accuracy. The max-level of this gun is a total threat on the title's 6v6 maps.

The base variant has an above-chest TTK of just 189 ms and a firing rate of 952 rounds per minute, with a muzzle velocity of 540 m/s. When leveled to the max, it can be outfitted with five extremely powerful attachments that significantly reduce this TTK.

5) MX9 - SMG

MX9 Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The MX9 is an average SMG with a decent TTK for the SMG class in Modern Warfare 2. It has moderate damage along with a high rate of fire, which helps users win close combat engagements. The gun has excellent basic stats and is a good contender for both the primary weapon slot and the sniper-support role.

6) PDSW 528 - SMG

PDSW 528 Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The PDSW 528 features a very quick fire rate that is countered by a hefty recoil kick. It has the potential to swiftly drain opponents' health pools and is a superb choice for close-quarter combat.

The Tactique Defense Platform's PDSW 528 includes a family progression that unlocks more attachments and receivers over time after accruing weapon XP. It has good basic mobility and weapon-handling capabilities, but it requires a number of accessories to increase recoil control and stability.

7) Lockwood 300 - Shotgun

Lockwood 300 loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Lockwood 300 can easily one-shot opponents from close range. The weapon's only disadvantage is its limited magazine capacity. It is a double-barreled shotgun that can fire two shots before needing to be reloaded.

8) Expedite 12 - Shotgun

Expedite 12 Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Expedite 12 has a tremendous damage output in Modern Warfare 2. The pump-action shotgun thrives in close-quarter fights, but its steep damage drop-off makes it difficult to have any kind of effect at greater distances.

9) Bryson 800 - Shotgun

Bryson 800 loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Bryson 800 is a pump-action shotgun that is dependable and extremely adaptable. It is renowned for its flexibility since it can be configured for near or medium ranges, and is a fearsome weapon when used in confined places.

10) 556 Icarus - LMG

556 Icarus Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The 556 Icarus is an extremely mobile LMG with excellent handling speeds in Modern Warfare 2. This makes it quite good for short and medium ranges, which is unusual for an LMG.

It is based on the real-life Fightlite MCR and has a selector for firing in Full-Auto or Semi-Auto. The 556 Icarus, a 5.56 NATO caliber weapon, is a gratifying and powerful weapon when in the hands of any gamer.

11) MK 2 - Marksman Rifle

MK 2 Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the Lockwood MK2 is a powerful and devastating marksman rifle that takes a sniper's ability to take one-shot kill at most ranges and puts it in a considerably more lightweight form.

12) LM-S - Marksman Rifle

LM-S Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The LM-S is a highly accurate semi-automatic marksman rifle that is offered to military and law enforcement. Long-range engagements benefit from its unrivaled precision. It belongs to the Lachmann and Meer family that can be acquired by leveling up the Lachmann 762. The LM-S has a balanced set of overall stats, with excellent damage output and tamable recoil.

13) TAQ-M - Marksman Rifle

TAQ-M Weapon in MW 2 (Image via Activision)

In Modern Warfare 2, the TAQ-M marksman rifle is the equivalent of the FN SCAR 20S, which FN Herstal, a Belgian weapon manufacturer, makes. It shoots 7.62x51mm rounds and is one of the most powerful guns available to gamers.

14) .50 GS (Desert Eagle) - Secondary

.50 GS (Desert Eagle) handgun in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The .50 GS, also known as Desert Eagle, is one of the most recognizable weapons in the series. It used to be one of the best pistols players could equip until it became tough to control.

15) X12 - Secondary

X12 handgun in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The X12 may appear basic at first appearance, but its low recoil and high accuracy combine for a lethal combination that complements its rapid handling and fast TTK value.

16) X13 Auto - Secondary

X13 Auto loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The X13 Auto is a great secondary gun to carry in Modern Warfare 2 as it features SMG-like properties - a high fire rate with decent damage. It is a great secondary option as it increases mobility when using an LMG or sniper rifle as the primary option.

C-Tier

1) FTAC Recon - Battle Rifle

FTAC Recon loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The FTAC Recon combat rifle decimates foes at long range, due in part to its high .458 caliber rounds. It's an average battle rifle to use in Modern Warfare 2. The magazine can only contain 10 rounds by default, but as long as players can shoot clean shots, it is sufficient to wipe out the enemy squad.

2) Hurricane - SMG

Hurricane Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

In Modern Warfare 2, the Hurricane is an average SMG with low-damage output. But, it is reliable if players can connect every shot as it offers a good rate of fire. It helps them move quickly and kill opponents as it has good hip-fire accuracy.

3) Minibak - SMG

Minibak loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Minibak has a high rate of fire and a large magazine size, but it has poor damage in Modern Warfare 2. It's a great gun to use in close-quarter combat as it has a large mag that keeps players firing for a long period.

4) Bryson 890 - Shotgun

Bryson 890 shotgun in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Bryson 890 is a pump action shotgun in Modern Warfare 2 that helps in clearing tight angles, but is not very helpful in big spaces. However, it is a great asset to have in compact places or in corridors.

5) RAPP-H - LMG

RAPP-H Loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The RAPP-H provides a fast rate of fire, but in comparison to other LMGs, it is not very effective in Modern Warfare 2's battles. For lower-level players, it is a great option to opt for as it provides a good recoil control and range of fire.

6) Basilisk (Revolver) - Secondary

Basilisk loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Basilisk revolver provides players with a strong weapon at their disposal, but it requires a very competent player to utilize it successfully because it is difficult to control after each shot is fired.

D-Tier

1) M16 - Assault Rifle

M16 loadout in MW2 (Image via Activision)

In Modern Warfare 2, the M16 doesn't offer the same damage output as it did in previous titles. It is usable if gamers can connect every shot, but other assault rifles surpass the M16 in every area possible.

2) Riot Shield - Secondary

Riot Shield in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Riot Shield works as an obstacle, shielding the players from hostile projectiles.

3) PILA - Rocket Launcher

PILA launcher in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The PILA is a surface-to-air infrared missile in Modern Warfare 2 with free-fire capabilities. Its self-propelled missiles go faster and have a lower explosive yield.

4) Strela-P - Rocket Launcher

Strela-P launcher in MW2 (image via Activision)

The Strela-P is a lightweight rocket launcher that has been added to the Modern Warfare 2 weapon list. It can be equipped as a secondary option.

5) JOKR - Rocket Launcher

JOKR launcher in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The JOKR is essentially a lock-on launcher in Modern warfare 2 that is capable of destroying land, sea, and air vehicles with a high-explosive missile.

6) RPG-7 - Rocket Launcher

RPG-7 launcher in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The RPG-7 is one of the rocket launchers present in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022), and is a decent weapon to pick when other options aren't available.

Note: Rocket launchers are not very viable in the current meta.

7) Knife

The knife in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The knife is all about stealth and emergency backup in Modern Warfare 2.

