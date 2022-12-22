Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for RAAL MG after Season 1 Reloaded update

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released in October this year and quickly broke the record for the highest-selling game in the franchise.

The game was launched with a limited list of weapons. However, the series recently received its first seasonal update alongside Warzone 2’s launch, which expanded the arsenal of weapons for both games with a new Battle Pass.

The RAAL MG is a powerful weapon that can hit enemy operators hard. However, it hinders the user's freedom of movement.

This article takes a look at the most efficient RAAL MG build that enhances the weapon's strengths and takes care of its weaknesses in Modern Warfare 2.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The best RAAL MG build in Modern Warfare 2 focuses on stabilizing the weapon while making the recoil easier to control

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 share an arsenal of weapons that are divided into 10 classes. Players can explore new weapon builds with the help of an advanced gunsmith platform, which can alter the base nature of a gun and repurpose it for another scenario.

The Light Machine Gun (LMG) class contains heavy weapons with high damage output but slower movement speed and lower fire rate.

RAAL MG weapon build

The RAAL MG belongs to the Light Machine Gun class and hails from the RAAL platform of weapons, which allows players to progress through levels and unlock various attachments. It is a great weapon for medium-range to long-range engagements, as it has a good base damage range and can do consistent damage.

With the right attachments, players can capitalize on the RAAL MG's strengths and use the weapon to take down waves of enemies with ease.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Shred CP90

Shred CP90 Barrel: 26.5” Demo Field Pro Barrel

26.5” Demo Field Pro Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: XRK Dune Grip

XRK Dune Grip Ammunition: .338 Mag High Velocity

The Shred CP90 increases vertical and horizontal recoil control, balancing out most of the aggressive recoil kicks of the RAAL MG while firing continuously.

The 26.5” Demo Field Pro Barrel boosts the weapon's hip fire accuracy, damage range, and bullet velocity while taking a slight toll on the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and hip recoil control. The AIM OP-V4 optic can be swapped out for another one, as it remains subject to personal preference.

The XRK Dune Grip increases the overall aiming stability and recoil stabilization of the RAAL MG. Meanwhile, the .338 Mag High Velocity increases bullet velocity, making the weapon more consistent over longer ranges in different Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps.

This RAAL MG build in Modern Warfare 2 focuses on stabilizing the weapon for regular use while also making the recoil more tamable. It is important to note that this is not the fastest RAAL MG build in the game.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more weapon build guides as we follow all the developments around Activision’s latest title closely.

Poll : 0 votes