Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for Kastov 762 after Season 1 Reloaded update

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is Activision’s latest campaign multiplayer title. It was released in the last week of October 2022.

The game introduced in-depth character development through a moderately paced storyline accompanied by spectacular visual details. It brought back many classic weapons and featured a few new additions with different names but recognizable design elements.

The Kastov 762 is one of the most heavy-hitting weapons in Modern Warfare 2. It can quickly shoot down enemies from close to medium range. The weapon has remained a fan-favorite since the beginning of the game and boasts great base stats.

Most players prefer to use weapons that are popular in the current meta, especially after an update like the Season 1 Reloaded patch. For this reason, they can sometimes overlook weapons in the same class that can provide higher lethality.

This article covers the most effective weapon build for the Kastov 762 in Modern Warfare 2.

The best Modern Warfare 2 build for the Kastov 762 focuses on creating a tamable assault rifle

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 were built on a common platform to enable a brand-new cross-progression feature that allows Activision’s latest titles to share a common arsenal of 10 weapon classes. The weapon collection was recently expanded with the introduction of the first seasonal update and a new Battle Pass.

The Assault Rifle weapons class has always been a staple in Modern Warfare 2. The weapons in this class can be used in various situations as they provide better flexibility and adapt to different playstyles.

The Kastov 762 belongs to the Assault Rifle weapons class and hails from the Kastovia platform of weapons that allow players to progress through levels and unlock different attachments. The weapon operates at a lower fire rate but compensates for it with absurdly high damage output.

Kastov 762 weapon build

With the correct choice of attachments, the Kastov 762 can become a lobby killer that players can use to score consecutive wins.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic: Schlager 3.4X

Schlager 3.4X Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

The Lockshot KT85 muzzle is an important piece of this build. It increases both vertical and horizontal recoil control but takes a small toll on the weapon's Aim Down Sights (ADS) speed.

The KAS-10 584mm barrel offsets the cons of the muzzle and increases the ADS speed and movement speed with the weapon in hand.

The Schlager 3.4X optic is a great choice that provides zoomed precision pictures for longer ranges. However, this is subject to user preference and can be swapped out for a different optic attachment.

The FTAC Ripper 56 increases aim stabilization and hip fire accuracy in close ranges. The Demo-X2 rear grip is useful as it further boosts the recoil control for the Kastov 762 and makes it more consistent.

This Kastov 762 build is focused on creating a tamable assault rifle as it has an aggressive recoil kick. It allows players to tame the intense recoil of the weapon and utilize it in different game modes.

