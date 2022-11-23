Best loadout for Kastov 762 in Warzone 2 Season 1

The Kastov 762 assault rifle is currently one of the best guns to use in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Thanks to its high damage numbers, it shreds through enemies within seconds, making it an extremely dangerous rifle to play against in-game.

The battle royale title works differently in comparison to the core modes of Modern Warfare 2, as players will already have shields equipped. Nevertheless, the Kastov 762's decent damage quickly cuts through shields and allows players to eliminate enemies faster.

Although this weapon packs a serious punch, it requires certain attachments to make the most out of it. This article takes a closer look at the best loadout for the Kastov 762 and the process of acquiring the weapon in Warzone 2.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

A guide to unlocking the Kastov 762 in Warzone 2

The Kastov 762 can be unlocked early on in Warzone 2, which means that players don't have to go on a grinding spree to get it. Moreover, it doesn't involve any special challenges that require completion.

To unlock it, fans will have to play enough matches to reach a profile rank of Level 23. At this point, the Kastov 762 will be unlocked for use in-game. Nevertheless, players are advised to further level up the rifle by playing more matches to unlock the various attachments suggested in this article.

Best attachments to use on the Kastov 762 assault rifle in Warzone 2

The Kastov 762 can be a truly deadly weapon in the right hands. Although it deals some serious damage, it's also harder to use because of its high recoil. The attachments suggested in this guide focus on the weapon's strengths while addressing its weaknesses. Listed below are the best attachments to use on the Kastov 762 in Warzone 2:

Best attachments for the Kastov 762 (Image via Activision)

Barrel: Kas-10 584mm Barrel

Kas-10 584mm Barrel Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Stock: KSTV-RPK Factory

KSTV-RPK Factory Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Here's how each attachment impacts the weapon:

Barrel: Kas-10 584mm Barrel increases the weapon's range and bullet velocity, while simultaneously providing significant recoil control.

Muzzle: Polarfire-S is a suppressor that muffles the sound of your shots. This confuses your enemies and makes them unaware of the direction from where bullets are being fired. Furthermore, it increases the damage range of the rifle and assists in recoil control.

Optic: The VLK 4.0 Optic offers clear vision across different ranges. This helps players keep track of enemies in Al Mazrah, as the map is huge and most combat occurs in the medium-to-long-range category.

VLK 4.0 Optic (Image via Activision)

Stock: The KSTV-RPK Factory further decreases recoil and provides better accuracy by improving the weapon's aiming stability.

Magazine: The 40 Round Mag ensures that players don't run out of bullets during firefights. Players will often have to go against squads instead of solo enemies. Having more bullets in your magazine allows you to mow down hordes of enemies without reloading.

This is all that players need to know about the best loadout for the Kastov 762 in Warzone 2 and the process of unlocking the weapon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

